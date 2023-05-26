19 KIDS AND COUNTING Jana Duggar shocks in her most revealing outfit yet!

19 Kids and Counting
19 Kids and Counting was a TLC series that debuted in 2008. For 7 seasons we watched as the ultra-religious family navigated life among those they felt were sinning by doing things like listening to mainstream music, watching television, and wearing pants.
Lead by Jim Bob and Michelle, the family is part of the Institute of Basic Life Principles, an organization that promotes homeschooling and traditional gender roles.
Cancelled in 2015 because of Josh Duggar’s many scandals, the series had a spin off Counting On which focused on the eldest girls, Jinger and Jessa, who at the time were just married and starting their own lives with their husbands.
Duggar modesty standards
Fans of 19 Kids and Counting know that the super Christian Duggars are known for their modesty standards. The show introduced audiences to the code word “Nike!” used to help their kids divert their eyes when someone scantily clad was walking by.
Over the last decade, the older Duggar kids have turned their back on the modesty rules set by their super strict parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.
Nearly all of the females in the family who currently live outside of the house have broken with tradition and begun wearing pants – even disgraced son Joshua’s wife Anna Duggar, who many feared would be under their rule forever.
Jana Duggar bares all
Jana Duggar, 33, is a fan favorite and her followers are always rooting for her to break out on her own. The unmarried Duggar still lives under her parents roof, though it is in a different building owned by them on their property.
All of the “little” girl Duggars are still following the modesty standard of wearing dresses and skirts, probably because they have to listen to Jim Bob until they leave home. Jana, however, seems to be doing her own thing despite not being in a courtship or straying too far from her family.
In a recent trip to visit sister Jinger Vuolo in Los Angeles, California, the eldest Duggar daughter STUNNED by not only baring her legs in short shorts, but also revealing her arms in a sleeveless tank top.
This is by far the most skin Jana has every shown, and we could not be more happy that she is finally playing by her own rules.
