19 KIDS AND COUNTING The Duggars ran a 5k (yes, in shorts!)

To celebrate the 4th of July, a random group of Duggar siblings ran the 2023 Independence Day Classic Event in Jinger’s home state of California.
See who participated, and who wore shorts… we’ve got the post, below:
19 Kids and Counting
19 Kids and Counting was a reality show on TLC from 2008-2015. It was there most of us were introduced to the Duggar family: Jim Bob, Michelle, and their 19 children.
Since the airing of the show, the family has splintered. While most of the younger/male siblings seem to be protecting their parents, many of the older girls have begun speaking out against the conservative, constricting way they were raised.
Jill Dillard, along with Cousin Amy King, recently participated in the whistle-blowing series Shiny, Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.
Dillard also has a tell-all memoir coming out in September, Counting the Cost, which promises to expose the truth about her famous family.
Duggars do a 5k
On the 4th of July, Jinger Vuolo posted that she completed her first 5K run, and it looks like she had some family by her side! In the photo below you can see that brother-in-law Ben Seewald, sister Jana Duggar, and sister-in-law Valarie Vuolo also participated in the event.
Tagged in Newhall, California, the 2023 Independence Day Classic Event drew the unlikely Duggar crowd, and as you can see, the girls all wore shorts.
This isn’t the first time Jana has been spotted wearing shorts, as she seems to wear them every time she’s in California with Jinger.
Interesting notes
There’s a few things of note to point out about the 5K. While it appears 4 people participated in the event, Jinger was the only one who posted about it on their social media.
Jessa, Ben Seewald’s wife, didn’t mention it – leading us to believe she wasn’t in California for the event.
Jana also didn’t post, possibly not wanting to draw attention to the fact that she’s been spending a lot of time in California recently away from Jim Bob, which whom she still must answer to as an unmarried Duggar.
Lastly, Valerie Vuolo is not followed by any of the Duggars (or Seewalds) leading us to believe Jinger’s extended family typically does not interact with her in-laws.
