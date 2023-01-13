THE BACHELOR Nick Viall, 42, engaged to 23 year old Natalie Joy PHOTOS

Wedding bells are about to ring for The Bachelor alum Nick Viall, 42, and Natalie Joy, 23!

Despite their 18 year age gap, the pair has been going strong for over two years. Nick proposed Thursday, Jan 12, 2023.

Who is Nick Viall

Nick Viall is a staple in ‘Bachelor Nation’ after starring on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelor. 

After failing to find love three times, Viall starred on the 21st season of The Bachelor in 2017.

Then, he was a software engineer from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Viall proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi during the finale of the 21st season of The Bachelor. Their relationship ended shortly after.

Though none of his romances on the show ended up lasting, Viall prevailed as a (sometimes controversial) personality… continuing in the spotlight with his popular podcast The Viall Files.

Most recently Nick Viall has produced a book that has gotten such good reviews, the star himself is humbled. Don’t Text Your Ex Happy Birthday: And Other Advice on Love, Sex, and Dating currently has a 4.6/5 rating on Amazon.

Nick and Natalie

Nick Viall, 42, and model Natalie Joy, 23, were linked for over a year before they made their official relationship announcement in January 2021.

Because they don’t know their actual anniversary, the pair celebrates for “two weeks straight” every July:

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall have been very close since announcing their relationship. The two took the giant leap of getting a dog together in June 2021… prompting Viall to refer to himself as a “family man.”

18-year age gap

Not to be ignored, this adorable couple is straight out of Hollywood with their staggering age gap.

Though the pair swears Natalie slid into Nick’s DM’s first, Viall has gotten some slack for pursuing someone nearly 20 years his junior.

Commenting on their age difference, Nick has definitely acknowledged the potential for issues.

Telling the Call Her Daddy podcast:

At first, it was something I think I was having a lot of anxiety about. Are we gonna be compatible? And I think early on that was part of the things I would worry about. But the more I got to know her, the more I was just going to her for advice or just checking in with her

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are often seen in coordinating outfits.

Seems the two are ignoring the haters by heading down the aisle!

Nick Viall engaged

In a Jan 12, 2023 post on Instagram, Viall and Natalie Joy announced they are making it official!

With the simple caption “For the rest of my life, it’s you,” Nick Viall shut down all the skeptics.

Congratulations to Nick and Natalie!

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com


