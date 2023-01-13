THE BACHELOR Nick Viall, 42, engaged to 23 year old Natalie Joy PHOTOS

Wedding bells are about to ring for The Bachelor alum Nick Viall, 42, and Natalie Joy, 23!
Despite their 18 year age gap, the pair has been going strong for over two years. Nick proposed Thursday, Jan 12, 2023.
Who is Nick Viall
Nick Viall is a staple in ‘Bachelor Nation’ after starring on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelor.
After failing to find love three times, Viall starred on the 21st season of The Bachelor in 2017.
Then, he was a software engineer from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Though none of his romances on the show ended up lasting, Viall prevailed as a (sometimes controversial) personality… continuing in the spotlight with his popular podcast The Viall Files.
Most recently Nick Viall has produced a book that has gotten such good reviews, the star himself is humbled. Don’t Text Your Ex Happy Birthday: And Other Advice on Love, Sex, and Dating currently has a 4.6/5 rating on Amazon.
Nick and Natalie
Nick Viall, 42, and model Natalie Joy, 23, were linked for over a year before they made their official relationship announcement in January 2021.
Because they don’t know their actual anniversary, the pair celebrates for “two weeks straight” every July:
Natalie Joy and Nick Viall have been very close since announcing their relationship. The two took the giant leap of getting a dog together in June 2021… prompting Viall to refer to himself as a “family man.”
18-year age gap
Not to be ignored, this adorable couple is straight out of Hollywood with their staggering age gap.
Though the pair swears Natalie slid into Nick’s DM’s first, Viall has gotten some slack for pursuing someone nearly 20 years his junior.
Even tho I like nick viall, I think 75% of the reason his 18 yr age gap relationship works is that there’s a good chance she never even saw his seasons of #TheBachelor 🫢
— hot mess express (@hannah_bean8) July 22, 2022
Commenting on their age difference, Nick has definitely acknowledged the potential for issues.
Telling the Call Her Daddy podcast:
At first, it was something I think I was having a lot of anxiety about. Are we gonna be compatible? And I think early on that was part of the things I would worry about. But the more I got to know her, the more I was just going to her for advice or just checking in with her
Seems the two are ignoring the haters by heading down the aisle!
Nick Viall engaged
In a Jan 12, 2023 post on Instagram, Viall and Natalie Joy announced they are making it official!
With the simple caption “For the rest of my life, it’s you,” Nick Viall shut down all the skeptics.
Congratulations to Nick and Natalie!
