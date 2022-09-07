Mention the name Nick Viall to a group of fans who consider themselves part of “Bachelor Nation” and you’re sure to evoke a mixed bag of reactions. Some loathe him for past “slut shaming” comments and his questionable treatment of several bachelorettes. Others have forgiven and have not forgotten that he’s honestly gotten really sexy (and keeps getting hotter.)
41-year-old Viall’s next venture is a book. Set to give his dating advice to the masses in October, Don’t Text Your Ex Happy Birthday: And Other Advice on Love, Sex, and Dating is being published by Abrams. The title is cute and exciting, but some people definitely have questions. I’ll agree that even if you think he’s attractive, it doesn’t automatically qualify Nick Viall to tell us how to find love.
So, who is endorsing this? Believe it or not, New York Magazine. In a fairly large feature in The Cut, the Bachelor alum has a huge moment discussing his latest endeavor: fixing relationships one TikTok at a time.
He started on Instagram with a series called “Ask Nick,” where he would respond to questions from his followers. Once he realized he was receiving a lot of inquiries, he started a podcast (of course…) called “The Viall Files” in 2019. His honest yet earnest advice is equal parts tough love and comfort, and it seems to have hit a sweet spot.
Nick is currently in a serious relationship with Natalie Joy, 23. The age gap itself is enough to raise eyebrows, but the Los Angeles based model reached out to Viall first. He told E! News’ digital series Down in the DMs:
“I think DMs are a great place to meet people,” said Viall. “My current girlfriend slid in my DMs. Real clever, it said, ‘You’re unreal.’ I guess it was funny. I was more curious, wondering why I was unreal.”
The two are pretty cute on Instagram and definitely share a mutual love for documenting their hotness for their millions of followers. The couple of two years often wear matching or coordinating outfits. (Do you want to be Nick’s girlfriend yet??)
Don't Text Your Ex Happy Birthday: And Other Advice on Love, Sex, and Dating is available in many formats and can be pre-ordered now.
