Ted Lasso is the hottest show in the world right now, so it’s no surprise that there’s a ton of gossip about the new season. And, while Season 2 is still airing, we did just get a delicious Ted Lasso Season 3 update from Mr. Jason Sudeikis himself.
It feels kind of weird to be talking about the third season of a show that’s in the middle of its second season and that just celebrated a ton of Emmy wins for its first season. But Ted Lasso has simply exploded in popularity this year, thanks to an unending pandemic and a political environment that is, to say the least, less than terrific.
Without further ado, then, we’ll present the good news about Season 3. The confirmation came in the press room after the show’s Emmy win for Best Comedy:
“They — being Apple — asked us for twelve episodes,” Sudeikis said. Co-creator Bill Lawrence added, “And this time, ahead of time.”
“So we’ll be doing twelve episodes, yeah,” Sudeikis went on. “As of now.”
“This time ahead of time” is actually a reference to one of Season 2’s ongoing curiosities. Apple TV’s initial order was for ten, the same number that made up Ted Lasso‘s debut season. As the show’s popularity grew, though, the Apple asked for two more, very late in pre-production.
Because the writing staff had already broken the season-long story arc, they decided that the two extra episodes would be bottle episodes. That is, they would essentially stand on their own, and not play into the main story for Season 2.
“Carol of the Bells,” the first of the two, was the mostly loved but-also-derided Christmas episode. (Christmas in August was always going to be a bold move.)
And the second, “Beard After Hours,” is the one Ted Lasso just aired. It follows the often silent, somewhat mysterious Coach Beard through a wild night on the town after AFC Richmond suffers a particularly brutal loss.
So this time, it seems Apple went with the bigger number first. Ted Lasso Season 3 will be at least twelve episodes long. It is possible, though, that the show’s still-growing popularity and its high-profile Emmy wins will trigger yet another last-minute order from Apple.
If we wind up getting thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, or even more episodes, don’t be surprised.
The third season of Ted Lasso is expected to debut in late summer 2022.
