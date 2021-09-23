DLISTED – If you had money on Kim Kardashian hosting SNL this season for what seems like no particular reason, go ahead and collect. On October 9, Kim will host the second episode of SNL’s 47th season. She doesn’t have anything really new to promote; she’s famous enough, for sure, but the paring is still kind of weird
THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIP – In maybe completely related news, Kim is also fighting back against rumors that Ray J maybe has either an extended version of his and Kim’s sex tape or a completely new tape
REALITY TEA – Tom Girardi is pretty sure that Erika knew something about his shady finances. This isn’t entirely surprising, given that it tracks right along with what Erika’s RHOBH castmates suspected
CELEBITCHY – Brett Goldstein — Roy Kent from Ted Lasso — is dating a British comic named Beth Rylance. Evidently they may have been together for a couple of years now, but Brett just won an Emmy, so people are paying attention. They’re a cute couple!
JEZEBEL – This scandal involving Prince Charles isn’t as bad as any of the disgusting stories about Andrew, but it’s still wild. “The Prince of Wales has found himself awfully close to a burgeoning ‘cash for access’ scandal involving one of his charitable organizations, his former valet, some very rich men, and — a deep cut specifically for the historical romance fans, here — the editor of Burke’s Peerage. Three employees at the Prince’s Foundation have already resigned”
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Mama June’s former boyfriend Geno Doak has apparently checked into rehab in South Carolina, where he’ll be for “at least” 120 days
THE GIST – I will never drink Mountain Dew flavored with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, but this essay on the experience of drinking it & on the (surprisingly extensive) history of spicy cola is a beautiful odyssey
LAINEY GOSSIP – Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show “has now become an annual tradition…[it’s] now prestige, it’s a point of pride, something to aspire to. And what’s especially beautiful about that is that the opportunity is both exclusive, in that not everybody makes the cut, but it’s also inclusive, in terms of who’s represented in the cut”
GO FUG YOURSELF – This is indeed a terrible place for a belt
THE BLAST – Well of course Tarek from Flip or Flop needed to make “significant changes” to plans for his wedding to Heather Rae Young. Christina just announced her third engagement
