PRISON BRIDES Emma’s husband Curtis Bradford arrested: 11 felonies, $2 million bond

ByAsa Hawks

Prison Brides Emma's husband Curtis Bradford arrested again

Prison Brides star Emma flew all the way from London, England to be with her American inmate bae, Curtis Bradford. Emma joyfully prepared for her move to the US as she downplayed her parents’ concerns over Curtis’s violent criminal history.

As it turns out, Emma’s parents were right and she was wrong. Very wrong.

CURTIS BRADFORD ARRESTED

Prison Brides star Curtis Bradford was arrested on November 26 in Warren, Michigan. He is currently still in custody of the Macomb County Jail with his bond set at $2,000,000.

Curtis is facing eleven felony charges, including multiple counts of armed robbery and possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

The offense date listed for all of the charges list is November 22, 2024. Starcasm is still trying to get details on the specific allegations.

In addition to the felony charges, jail records indicate Curtis also has a long list of warrants out for his arrest from multiple Michigan counties. Roughly 6 of the warrants look to stem from his failure to appear in court for charges like driving with a suspended license and providing false information to a police officer.

Curtis was previously serving a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm, and fleeing a police officer in 2017. I assume being charged with 11 new felonies will likely result in a parole violation.

Prison Brides Emma and Curtis

ARE EMMA AND CURTIS STILL TOGETHER?

Prison Brides couple Emma Bradford and Curtis Bradford are not still together. Emma continues to post often on social media, and she has confirmed the break up on numerous occasions.

“Last November I was happily married getting ready to spend my last Thanksgiving alone,” Emma wrote on TikTok last month. “This November I’m alone because he cheated on me like you all said he would.”

In a previous post, Emma confirmed Curtis not only cheated on her, but he got another woman pregnant.

Emma is still living in Michigan, and now promotes herself as a British girl living in America on social media.

