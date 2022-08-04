SOUTHERN CHARM Craig Conover continues to prove Naomie Olindo wrong

In possibly the most infamous scene in Southern Charm history, Craig Conover and (now ex-) girlfriend Naomie Olindo battle it out over his hobbies, leading him to ask her:
Ever since then it seems a fire has been lit under Conover.
After ditching Olindo in 2017, his sewing (which she referred to as “pretending to do things”) has had nothing ‘wrong with it’ – in fact, he’s managed to turn his hobby into a booming business.
Real Men Can Sew
Craig’s pillow designing does have humble beginnings. Originally tasked with creating a pillow for Patricia Altchul’s collection, Craig fumbled a few times before finally producing a workable prototype.
You can see from the clip below that, at the time, Miss Patricia was less than pleased:
The experience of adversity didn’t stop him. Despite not having really any of his cast members’ support, Craig invested more of his efforts into designing and producing pillows, inevitably creating the business Sewing Down South.
‘Nothing Wrong’ with Sewing
Conover seems to have finally found his niche. Originally only available online, Sewing Down South has succeeded in opening a brick and mortar location in downtown Charleston, South Carolina on famed King Street.
Many of the Southern Charm cast has visited the store since its 2021 opening, including Conover’s current girlfriend: influencer, fashion designer, podcaster, and reality star Paige DeSorbo.
Craig’s Big Announcement
Continuing to prove Naomie wrong, Craig’s pillows have achieved yet another big milestone: they are now available in HomeGoods stores across the country. This means all of us can own a piece of Southern Charm history today!
There’s really no limit to Craig’s sewing success.
If you are interested in learning more of the evolution of Craig’s sewing, read about it in his own words, His book, appropriately titled: Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing? is available now.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com