90 DAY FIANCÉ 1st felony theft case against Leida Margaretha dismissed EXCLUSIVE

90 Day Fiancé Season 6 star Leida Margaretha was facing felony theft and fraud charges in multiple counties, but the 35-year-old caught a break this week in one of the cases.

Starcasm can exclusively report that the felony fraud, theft and forgery charges filed against Leida in Columbia County have been dismissed.

According to court docket entires, the District Attorney filed a motion to dismiss on November 26. The judge in the case filed an order to dismiss on Monday. The judgment of dismissal/acquittal was officially filed earlier today.

It’s unclear if the dismissal was part of a deal worked out between Leida and the alleged victim in the case, a former employer.

There was a plea hearing on November 21. According to the docket entry for the hearing, Leida’s attorney indicated to the judge the matter remained unresolved. The prosecutor stated there was a deferred prosecution agreement in the works, but it fell through. The prosecutor also suggested a “possible dismissal” at the time.

LEIDA MARGARETHA CHARGE DETAILS

Leida was arrested by the Portage Police Department in October of 2023. A few days after her arrest, the Portage Police Department issued the following press release with details about the allegations and charges against her:

On Thursday, October 5, 2023, the Portage Police Department was notified by the owners of Loggerhead Deco, located on La Dawn Dr. in the City of Portage regarding an internal theft involving a temp employee employed as their book keeper. Through the investigation it was determine the employee had made fraudulent payments and withdraws to several outside business accounts and customers using Loggerhead Deco’s account information. These victims are not only in the State of Wisconsin, but surrounding states as well. Some victims reporting several thousands of dollars in unauthorized business account payments and withdraws. It was further discovered that the employee’s association as co-owner to a business in Arkdale, WI. helped the employee facilitate these crimes. Arrested as a result was Leida Margaretha, age 34, of Arkdale, WI. (Booking photo attached)

Leida Margaretha is facing charges of Theft from a Business Setting, Fraudulent Data Alteration, Forgery, and Wire Fraud Against a Financial Institution. Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation progresses. These charges are merely an accusation of criminal conduct where probable cause existed for an arrest. The individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The Portage Police Department is still working on identifying potential other victims.

LEIDA MARGARETHA’S OTHER FELONY FRAUD CASE

While out on bond from her October arrest, Leida was arrested again in Juneau County, Wisconsin.

According to court documents, Leida was charged with felony counts of theft, wire fraud, and bail jumping after allegedly embezzling money from a business where she was employed.

The criminal complaint details all the fraudulent charges and the dates for each. The total of the charges is $14,473.92.

The owner of the business later told investigators “some of the transferred funds had been reimbursed to the company bank accounts.”

These charges against Leida are still pending. There is a court hearing scheduled for tomorrow.

UPDATE – During the hearing on December 4, prosecutors requested a trial and the court scheduled a jury trial for May 20, 2025.

LEIDA ON 90 DAY FIANCÉ

For fans looking for a refresher on Leida, she was the 29-year-old former Indonesian beauty queen who married Eric Rosenbrook, a 40-year-old former military man living in Wisconsin. Here’s the couple’s cast bio:

Eric and Leida Divorced with three daughters, Eric, 40, met Leida, 29, after posting a personal ad. They began video chatting and immediately clicked, so he traveled from Wisconsin to Indonesia to meet Leida, who lives with her parents in a very wealthy neighborhood. Two days after arriving, he proposed, and now the two are preparing to move to the States and start a family. Eric’s daughters are worried about Leida’s intentions, and Eric is worried that Leida won’t accept his middle-class lifestyle.

Eric and Leida were quick to alienate a lot of cast members as well as bloggers. That animosity included multiple lawsuits being filed by the couple.

The toxic duo were also quick to alienate each other as well. They made headlines in January of 2019 after a series of text messages surfaced online. The texts described an incident in which Leida grabbed a knife and tried to harm herself before Eric took it away, picked her up by her hair, and then restrained her against the wall.

Eric later confirmed the authenticity of the texts and that police were called and a report was filed before Leida was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Given Leida’s legal troubles, I thought it would be a nice opportunity to take a trip down memory lane with a couple of our favorite memes depicting Leida as a 90 Day Fiancé villain:

