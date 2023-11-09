SOUTHERN CHARM Madison LeCroy inspired Kate Chastain to have her son Sullivan

Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy is “the reason” Kate Chastain had a son. The Below Deck alum sounded off at Bravo Con 2023 about her son Sullivan and the amazing mothering of Madison LeCroy.
Read more about why Kate credits Madison for inspiring her to be a Boy Mom…
Madison LeCroy
Madison LeCroy of Southern Charm fame was originally introduced to the series by Austen Kroll in season 6. After her relationship with the muppetesque reality star fizzled, she met the love of her life, current husband Brett Randle.
Previously married, LeCroy has a son named Hudson with Josh Hughes. Hudson, who is currently 10 years old, is often featured on Madison’s Instagram grid and story, as the Amazon Live host loves to show off her Boy Mom-ing.
LeCroy has become an influencer, not just with fashion but also with parenting. Madison recently admitted that she spends $150 on her son’s haircuts.
SOUTHERN CHARM Madison LeCroy spends $150 on 10 year old son Hudson’s haircuts
Kate Chastain
One person influenced by Madison LeCroy’s Insta-parenting is Below Deck alum, Chief Steward Kate Chastain. Chastain is a legend among Bravo fans due to her “reads” and has also starred in other reality series like Traitors US and Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate.
Kate added a new role to her resume this year when she welcomed son Sullivan in May 2023. The identity of the father has been tightly under wraps, but fans were pretty convinced that the secret Baby Daddy was none other than costar Chef Ben Robinson.
While this is a rumor she is set on debunking, Chastain doesn’t hide the truth about who inspired her to be a good Boy Mom. Chastain said this about being inspired by LeCroy:
I told Madison this backstage, but this is so true. She’s the reason I had my son. I found out I was pregnant, and I was like ‘What am I gonna do?’ I saw her on Instagram with her son, and I saw that mother-and-son relationship, and I was like ‘I can do this.’ She inspired me.
Southern Charm currently airs Thursdays on Bravo 8/7c.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com