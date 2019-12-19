PHOTOS It seems there may be a Solo Lucci sex tape after all

It looks like those rumors of a Solo Lucci sex tape may have actually been true! The former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star’s stuff has been exposed in what appears to be a few still frames and photos from the tape’s filming earlier this year. Solo now joins the ranks of Safaree Samuels and Alex the Vagina Slayer as towering (cough) VH1 reality stars whose sexy bits have leaked online ahead of other projects. And, although the identities of the two women in the video with Solo remain a mystery, Solo’s own prominence (ahem) is already helping the leaked stills go viral.
Before we any further, we should quell the current gossip — spread by people who haven’t seen the pics yet — that the Solo Lucci sex tape also features his LHHH co-stars Nikki Baby and Teairra Mari. Those three did indeed get together for a Season 5 storyline, but the two women involved now are definitely not Teairra and Nikki. (And on that note: If you do happen to know who the women in the tape are, reach out!)
Devotées of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood‘s myriad cast of characters may recall that the first talk of a Solo Lucci sex tape cropped up this past summer. At the time, the noted tea spillers over at BestRealityBlog shared a photo allegedly taken during the presumed filming of the tape. Though it’s a blurry image — as one might expect — clearly visible are a camera and its microphone; two women’s bodies; and Solo’s distinctive haircut and tattoos:
But nothing more on the tape surfaced, and it was generally assumed that the photo was just taken during some sexy times. Except that this week, the social media page @hotdudesbaited revealed either a still photo taken from the filming of the tape or some or all of the tape itself. (The account is set to private, for obvious reasons.)
Because the most widely shared photo contains nudity, we can’t embed it in this article. But we can tell you where to go to see it! If you want to check out Solo Lucci in action, click here for an early Christmas present. To our eyes, the picture from the tape and the image directly above appear to be from at least the same room, given the appearance and placement of the air conditioning unit visible in both shots. However, the two women in the linked photo may be different than the two in the photo we were able to include.
As of this writing, Solo has yet to comment on the tape. It’s possible that the leak was related to the announcement, now almost a year old, that Solo would be starring in his own VH1 dating show, tentatively entitled I Love Lucci and produced by Mona Scott-Young and Ray J. There haven’t been any follow-ups on that news since last February; if we hear something about the show in the coming weeks, we’ll know why Solo’s sex tape is just now seeing the light of day.
(Photo credit: Solo Lucci sex tape via Instagram, @BestRealityBlog)
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail john@starcasm.net or Twitter @john_starcasm.