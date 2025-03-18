SISTER WIVES Christine Brown accuses Robyn and Kody Brown of premarital sex after Kody admits to losing virginity in college

One topic the stars of Sister Wives have always tried to keep off the table is sex… but with all the changes happening to the show and the family, there are bound to be dirty secrets spilled now.

Recently a bunch has came out about the sex lives of the Browns, including some shocking confessions, allegations and a very questionable timeline…

One topic the stars of Sister Wives have always steered clear of is sex… but as the family dissolves its relationships, the gloves are coming off and the truth is coming out. Janelle Brown opened up about her sex life with Kody Brown for the first time ever just recently when she admitted at the tell all for season 18 that that part of their now-failed marriage was definitely not an issue.

A wife who notoriously did take issues with Kody’s way of intimacy was third wife Christine, and it is because of her that we have some of the wildest accusations in Sister Wives lore. Christine, now married to David Woolley, is accusing Kody and his fourth wife Robyn of hooking up before they were spiritually married, and fans are on Christine’s side based on the evidence!

Did Kody and Robyn have premarital sex?

In the mid-season trailer for Sister Wives, Christine Brown makes it very clear that she believes Kody and Robyn Brown had a sexual relationship before getting spiritually married. Fans think this theory is plausible due to two things: the long distance nature of their courtship, and their steamy engagement photo.

When Kody and Robyn first began dating, the divorced mom lived 3 hours from where the Brown’s lived in Lehi, Utah. Because of this, Kody would travel to visit Robyn and stay for extended periods of time. Is it possible Kody and Robyn abstained from sex during this secluded time together? Sometimes he brought his children along (as decoys?) but that isn’t stopping Christine from believing this wild accusation.

Another sign that points to ‘guilty’ is Kody and Robyn’s sultry engagement photo that Kody’s wives and Sister Wives fans all think show them a little too close for comfort. Shown hip to hip, the couple definitely excuses tension, if not passion…

Kody Brown lost virginity in college

The nail in the coffin to the story is that Kody Brown, 55, fully admitted that he wasn’t a virgin when he got married the first time, something only half his (ex-) wives ever knew about. On the January 5th episode of Sister Wives, Brown detailed his past as a ‘naughty boy’:

You want to know the craziest thing? I had a lover in college*, and it was a little tryst. What made this a big and even a troubling deal? I had a relationship in college where I lost my virginity. I was a naughty boy based on my faith. It was devastating to me. It was heartbreaking.

The only people to hear about his ‘tryst’ were wives Meri and Robyn, a choice Kody said he made because he didn’t feel comfortable telling his other two partners:

It was really because I don’t believe I ever got intimate enough with Christine and Janelle to tell them.

This is a wild admission from Kody who preached purity to all of his children in the earlier seasons of his reality series. Kody does note that purity culture always makes you feel like you’re ‘working your way back to something.‘ … Guess he was a naughty boy!

(*If you’re into Reddit rabbit-holes, note Kody never specifies a specific gender…)

Sister Wives returns this Spring on TLC.

