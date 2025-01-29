SISTER WIVES See the Airbnb listing for Christine Brown’s Wild Woolley Retreat

Christine Brown and her new husband David Woolley own an Airbnb in Moab, Utah. See the listing for the 3 bedroom townhouse Sister Wives fans can rent for a surprisingly affordable fee…

Christine and David Woolley

After shaking up her polygamist family by announcing her departure in 2021, Sister Wives Christine Brown met David Woolley shortly after on a dating app for parents. After courting for only 4 months, Woolley popped the question to his ‘queen.’ The pair married in Moab, Utah, a place special to both of them.

The couple bought a townhouse they currently run as an Airbnb and we’ve got the listing below. Fans interested in communicating with the reality star now have a way of doing so – it appears Christine communicates directly with all her guests. Keep reading to see photos of the home and read the reviews…

Wild Woolley Retreat Listing

Christine Brown first announced the news of her AirBnb property on Instagram. In a carousel of images of the property, the Sister Wives star makes sure to mention it is ‘about 30 minutes away‘ from where she and David Woolley got married.

Officially bookable on Airbnb.com, the ‘Wild Woolley Retreat‘ boasts 3 bedrooms, 4 beds and 2.5 baths, suitable for up to 8 guests. The property has earned a badge for being a ‘fan favorite,’ and currently has a 4.99 star rating with over 70 reviews.

Christine, the ‘voice’ of the listing, does not hide the fact that she is a reality star and you are able to rent a cool spot associated with TLC’s Sister Wives. From the tab ‘about this space’:

Enjoy Moab-3 bdrm Villa-NO CHORES!! Fans of TLC’s hit show, Sister Wives, unite! Owned by Sister Wives star, Christine Brown-Woolley and her husband, David, you can enjoy this beautiful and peaceful townhome in Moab, Utah! Peruse the collection of news articles, magazine articles and family photos. This villa boasts beautiful rim views and starry skies, complete with a two-car garage, seasonal community pool and hot tub, and high-speed Wi-Fi.

If the idea of a hot tub excites you, pump the breaks… the only down-vote the Woolley’s have received is from just a few days about about it being broken:

Taylor, Idaho: Great stay! Only sad part is that the hot tub was not working! However, that was not the fault of Christine and she let us know before hand. Thanks for a great stay!

Sister Wives season 19 currently airs Sundays 9/8C on TLC and Discovery+.

