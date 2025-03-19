SUMMER HOUSE Fan catches West Wilson in alleged drug deal VIDEO
Looks like Summer House star West Wilson had a fun St. Patrick’s Day (allegedly!) Keep scrolling to see video of a compromising situation that many fans believe is Ciara Miller’s ex purchasing drugs…
West Wilson
West Wilson is a season 8 newbie on Summer House who recently entered year two of the Bravo reality series. Unfortunately for the Missouri native his welcome hasn’t exactly been warm this go around. When Wilson was new, fans were excited for fresh blood and someone for Ciara Miller to connect with romantically.
Since then, the fan base has mostly turned on him for fumbling Ciara for some strange and coming off as a total clout chaser. He’s even feuding with costar Lindsay Hubbard after saying she should quit the series since becoming a mom.
Now West is in even more hot water… for (allegedly!) ‘playing in the snow.’
West Wilson alleged drug deal
@Bravo0pinions posted an uncovered TikTok video from St Patrick’s Day 2025 captioned ‘My Friend Asked West Wilson to Dance and He Said No Youre Weird Team Ciara Triple Platinum‘ to Twitter, and the title doesn’t even describe the most off-putting part about it.
Originally the video was meant to show that Summer House star West Wilson refused to engage in dancing with a fan but was caught on camera after that (allegedly!) buying drugs.
I’m cracking up about West getting caught during a ❄️ deal lmaoooo this dealer working hard & He’s fast! I keep laughing and replaying 😭😭😂 #SummerHouse #wwhl #westwilson #karma #anxiety pic.twitter.com/9QUiM5idDg
— ThatsMyBravoOpinion (@Bravo0pinions) March 18, 2025
Here is a copy of the video straight from TikTok:
@bravovseverybody
Karma, baby!! 🍀 #westwilson #stpatricksday #summerhouse #bravotv #bravo #bravoholics
The footage above, which is edited in a partial loop, shows a man in a green hoodie walk by Wilson and drop something off while the reality star looks at his phone and around the party – similar to how he would if he was expecting this man’s arrival (allegedly!)
The scene is a St Patrick’s Day event and Wilson blends into the crowd wearing green also, though it’s clear a few people recognized him, including the (alleged!) delivery man.
Fans on Twitter are ‘done’ with the Summer House sophomore, saying this is the final nail in the coffin after snubbing Ciara Miller last season and breaking her heart.
Summer House airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.
