SUMMER HOUSE Fan catches West Wilson in alleged drug deal VIDEO

Looks like Summer House star West Wilson had a fun St. Patrick’s Day (allegedly!) Keep scrolling to see video of a compromising situation that many fans believe is Ciara Miller’s ex purchasing drugs…

West Wilson

West Wilson is a season 8 newbie on Summer House who recently entered year two of the Bravo reality series. Unfortunately for the Missouri native his welcome hasn’t exactly been warm this go around. When Wilson was new, fans were excited for fresh blood and someone for Ciara Miller to connect with romantically.

Since then, the fan base has mostly turned on him for fumbling Ciara for some strange and coming off as a total clout chaser. He’s even feuding with costar Lindsay Hubbard after saying she should quit the series since becoming a mom.

Now West is in even more hot water… for (allegedly!) ‘playing in the snow.’

West Wilson alleged drug deal