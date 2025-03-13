|

SUMMER HOUSE Carl Radke to release raw, unfiltered memoir ‘Cake Eater’

ByAshley Marie

Summer House OG Carl Radke as announce his plans to release a raw, unfiltered memoir aptly named ‘Cake Eater.’ Keep reading to find out more about the title, contents and inspiration for Radke’s latest project.

Cake Eater by Carl Radke

Carl Radke is an OG of Summer House and has quite the story to tell, including details of his sobriety journey that have never been divulged before. In his own words, Radke bares all about growing up in an upper class neighborhood and how things aren’t always as they seem. He will also touch on the loss of his brother to drugs during his time on the show.

From the official book description:

Carl Radke’s path from reality TV’s party-loving star to a life centered around recovery has been anything but straightforward. Famous for his role on Summer House, Carl’s journey in the spotlight has forced him to confront personal battles under public scrutiny. Beyond the cameras, he’s faced struggles with addiction, the weight of toxic masculinity, the heartbreaking loss of his brother, and a quest to find real joy in a world that equates fun with alcohol.

Posted alongside a photo of the cover was this text tagging all the people who have helped his memoir come to life; ‘Cake Eater: Getting High, Hitting Low and Trying to Stay in The Middle.’

Thank you Dave Quinn, Lizz Schumer and @people for making the the official announcement for Cake Eater! I’m proud to announce that my book Cake Eater will be out on December 30, 2025. You may be asking—why Cake Eater? Being from the South Hills of Pittsburgh in Upper St. Clair and other locals will know that Cake Eater is a privileged upper middle-class person who is handed everything. While I was called this many times, that wasn’t my reality. My book dives into my childhood, my family, my life in the public eye, my recovery and how I’m here today. 

Releasing a book this raw and unfiltered is, at times, incredibly scary, but the stories in this book were vital lessons, incredible memories and oftentimes, dark moments that I haven’t been vulnerable about before. This book is also a tribute to those who loved, shaped, and cared for me when I needed them most. 

To everyone who has followed me, reached out to me, and shared their own stories on recovery, this book is also for you. I am so honored to be able to share this story with you so that you get a chance to dive deeper into why I am the way that I am.  

Thank you to @danielrahal_ for shooting the cover and to @missnatmack for the fantastic cover design.

Cake Eater will be published with @risingactionpublishingco and @simonandschuster , and the audiobook will be released with @audible Preorders are available now with the link in bio!

Peers and other Bravolebs have already begun congratulating his book, due December 2025.

Preorder Carl Radke’s Cake Eater here and watch the drama unfold; Summer House airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

