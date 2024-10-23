| |

SISTER WIVES Christine Brown’s husband David Woolley’s family members murdered in Mexican drug cartel gang attack

ByAshley Marie

Sister Wives fans are just getting to know Christine Brown’s husband David Woolley and bombshells keep being dropped! It was previously revealed that David’s former wife lost her life to suicide 10 years before he married Christine.

Now it’s coming out that Woolley’s niece and 2 kids were murdered in Mexico by drug cartel members.

Christine Brown’s new husband has polygamist ties 

Sister Wives fans may have caught that newcomer David Woolley mentioned he had two sisters in Mexico who were in polygamous marriages. Christine Brown was nervous about this initially wondering if it meant Woolley would want to practice polygamy, too. When it was confirmed that he didn’t, they moved forward with their relationship quickly… getting engaged after 4 months of dating.

David’s seven siblings are Karen, Shanna, Roy, Tamara, Harold, Christine, and Katricia. Sister Karen used to live in Mexico and practiced polygamy there until tragedy struck her family 5 years ago. (She has since moved back to Utah.)

David Woolley’s family murdered in cartel massacre

Karen’s daughter (David’s niece) Dawna Ray Langford, 43, along with Dawna’s two children, Trevor Harvey Langford, 11, and Rogan Jay Langford, 2, tragically died in November 2019 when gang cartel members murdered them and six other fundamentalist Mormons on accident during a massacre.

Originally reported by The U.S. Sun:

[David Woolley’s family were] three of the victims of the widely-covered Mexico massacre that left three American mothers and six children dead. The nine victims were part of a Mormon community living in northern Mexico that were traveling back to the US in three separate SUVs when they were ambushed. The Mormon group – having dual citizenship – was reportedly headed to a wedding in Chihuahua, about 100 miles south of the Arizona border. Mexican authorities reported that the family drove into an area where there had been a shootout between rival cartel gangs – who had an ongoing battle over territory – earlier that day and were mistakenly attacked by one of the cartels.

Many fundamentalist/polygamy-practicing Mormons move south of the border to escape religious laws and persecution of their lifestyle. The families affected by this tragedy were members of the same sect.

Other victims included Rhonita Miller, 30; Christina Langford Johnson, 29; Howard Miller Jr., 12; Krystal Miller, 10; and 8-month-old twins Titus Miller and Tiana Miller.

David, Christine and the other stars of Sister Wives have not made any comment on the tragedy and it is unclear if the story will ever be featured on TLC. Season 19 of the TLC reality series Sister Wives airs Sunday’s at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



