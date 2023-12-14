RHOSLC Who is Reid Marks? Meredith Marks oldest son

Meredith Marks has 3 children, 2 of which have been featured on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Who is her oldest son Reid Marks and why is he not on the program?
Meredith Marks children
Meredith Marks is the star of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Bravo. The reality series is currently in its 4th season and Marks has been an OG since its debut in 2020.
Meredith and her husband Seth Marks have 3 children (yes 3!) and one thing they all have in common is they’re extremely good looking. Fans of RHOSLC have seen daughter Chloe, 22, and Ford Model Brooks, 24, on camera, but many don’t know about Reid, their oldest.
Who is Reid Marks?
Reid Marks, 26, was born January 20, just 1 year after his parents were married at the Ritz Carlton in Chicago, Illinois.
While not a lot is known about the oldest Marks sibling, he is no less dear to his mothers heart. She has honored him in her Meredith Marks jewelry line with the ‘Reid Collection.’
Reid A. Marks has a private Instagram account followed by his parents and siblings. He links to another account called LiveHavenly which turns out is student housing ‘reimagined.’ Not much seems to be happening with the project, however.
One thing we can rest assured on is knowing where he stands on the issues. Marks is an avid supporter of Planned Parenthood, like his mother.
Why isn’t Reid Marks on RHOSLC?
The other Marks siblings are frequently featured on the program, especially Brooks, whose fashion line was a featured story in season 1. He’s also appeared several times this season helping his mom pack for trips… even if he didn’t seem too interested.
So why isn’t Reid Marks on the program with his siblings? Turns out it’s for his own privacy. Meredith told fans at BravoCon 2023:
My oldest son, Reid, is [in New York City] working in the finance world.
Well, that solves that! Looks like the hottest Marks is choosing to stay a mystery!
