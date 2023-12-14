LIFETIME Prison Brides cast photos, bios, preview trailer

WE tv’s popular prison relationship reality show franchise Love After Lockup is getting some competition! Lifetime has just announced their brand new reality series, Prison Brides. The new series premieres in January and documents seven women who are in relationship with male inmates.
Prison Brides adds a 90 Day Fiancé spin to the Love After Lockup and Love During Lockup formula as the seven women featured in Season 1 are from other countries!
From the Lifetime press release announcing Prison Brides:
Lifetime’s newest explosive docuseries ‘Prides Brides’ follows seven women from around the world who believe they have found their soulmates in the most unexpected of places, American prisons. While they started off as prison pen pals, these women fell hard and found themselves willing to risk it all for love. The docuseries follows the women as they travel from their homes – many visiting the United States for the first time – to meet their prisoner fiancés, husbands, or partners, to chart their futures together.
With the couples facing harsh judgment from friends, family and strangers, the brides grapple with uncertainty and their ultimate decision to risk it all for true love. Will true love prevail for these star-crossed lovers with the odds stacked against them?
Lifetime has also released the first Prison Brides preview trailer!
Prison Brides will premiere Wednesday, January 10 at 9:30p/8:30c on Lifetime.
Prison Brides cast photos and bios
Andreea and Cage
Andreea is currently attending university in London, but that is just the most recent stop in her well-traveled life. She was born in Romania and raised in Spain — and now she has her eyes set on the United States! Unfortunately, her happily ever after might take a while. A long while.
Cage is currently serving a 50-year-prison sentence for aggravated burglary, and he has only served 10 of those years.
Emma and Curtis
Curtis is a convicted carjacker, which might be a red flag to many — including Emma’s parents. However, Emma will not let any red flags get between her and her inmate bae as she makes plans to move from the UK to the US.
Erin and Michael
Erin has literally journeyed to the other side of the world for Michael! The single mom has left Australia behind to relocate to Michigan. Will Michael, who has spent most of his adult life behind bars, be able to finally stay out of trouble — and out of prison?
Gabby and Jamal
Gabby is a former model from Germany who has “felon love” with a convicted murderer! Despite the conviction, and the resulting prison sentence, Gabby is hoping she can get Jamal out early with an appeal.
Jessica and Craig
Jessica is another woman from Down Under making the long journey to America for love. Aussie Jessica relocated to Kansas to marry Craig while he was still incarcerated. Craig is now out, but will he be able to live up to Jessica’s expectations?
Olivia and KJ
Olivia is a dance instructor from the United Kingdom who hopes to waltz across the pond to marry inmate KJ, who proposed just three days after the couple met online. Will the couple be able to get in step, or will their relationship take a tumble?
Svea and Joseph
Svea is a midwife from Germany who fell in love with Michigan inmate Joseph. Joseph’s release date is fast approaching, but will Svea be fast departing after she experiences what her boo is like on the outside?
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com