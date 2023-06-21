PUMP RULES Faith Stowers starts GoFundMe to take down Stassi Schroeder

Vanderpump Rules fans will remember that Stassi Schroeder was accused of racism and defamation against star Faith Stowers, which led to her removal from the show.
Stowers has started a GoFundMe to cover the legal fees needed to take her down for good…
Vanderpump Rules
Vanderpump Rules is a Bravo reality series which began in 2013. The show has run for 10 seasons, with its latest one possibly being its most popular yet.
Because of #Scandoval, a cheating scandal involving stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss, VPR is back on the map and it feels like the entire world is buzzing about it.
Originally the reality docuseries followed servers at Sur, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump‘s West Hollywood restaurant and bar.
Over the course of the seasons the cast members have gained fame and the focus has shifted to their every day lives and other business endeavors.
Stassi vs. Faith
In 2020, Stassi Schroeder and costar Kristen Doute were in the spotlight for their poor treatment of Pump Rules cast member Faith Stowers.
Stowers claims that the two bullied her relentlessly, and accused her of crimes she didn’t commit based solely on the color of her skin. The pair allegedly called the cops on her claiming she had participated in theft.
Schroeder and Doute were removed from the program, with Stowers also leaving in 2018. Doute has returned a bit due to #Scandoval, but Schroeder has never been asked back.
Faith Stowers stars GoFundMe
We have a major update on the feud between these Vanderpump Rules alums, and it looks like Faith Stowers wants justice to be served once and for all.
Faith has started a GoFundMe to crowdsource the legal fees needed to officially sue Stassi Schroeder. Stowers is asking for $20,000 in a campaign called “With legal fees for justice against Stassi.”
Stowers is quoted as saying:
Hi! My name is Faith Stowers. As you may know I was former cast member on a television series called Vanderpump Rules. During my time there I was publicly targeted and mercilessly verbally attacked by Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute on multiple public platforms. These two women used their privilege and celebrity to try and tear me down at very sad time in my life and the Country. During that time I was also racially targeted and wrongfully accused of horrendous crimes that I have since been vindicated from.
Since Kristen’s accepted apology, Stassi Schroeder has written a NY times best seller book recently and has made more terrible non factual claims about me once again. After all she has done she continues to stand by her ignorant claims that are very harmful to me and my family. I’m seeking assistance with my legal team to get this book removed and all royalties/funds collected from this book be given to charity or assisting a family of choice. Thank you for your support always. And thank you all for standing up against bullies and racial division.With Hope-Faith
At the time of print, the fundraiser has reached $1201 of its goal with 61 donations from fans and supporters.
