VANDERPUMP RULES Star compares Ozempic to vitamins, “it’s good for you”

Stassi Schroeder from Vanderpump Rules recently went on the Call Me Daddy podcast and boasted about how she can’t wait to take Ozempic after pregnancy. The ex-VPR star claims it’s healthy and “comparable to vitamins.”
Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder is best known for her time on the Bravo series Vanderpump Rules. The “outfit of the day” creator starred on the series from 2013 to 2020.
Schroeder was kicked off the series for allegedly making racist comments, though many fans think that she should be redeemed and would make a good addition to the recently revived VPR, which has seen a ratings boost ever since #Scandoval shook audiences earlier this year.
Stassi hasn’t stopped making controversial statements, however… recently appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the reality star made some bold claims about the “weight loss” drug Ozempic.
Call Her Daddy
Call Her Daddy is an “edgy” podcast from Alexandra Cooper that is known for its controversial takes of its own. Started in 2018, the series description is as follows:
Call Her Daddy started as a podcast and evolved into a global movement. Alex Cooper bulldozed a lane of her own, spitting in the face of misogyny and putting a modern twist on feminism.
Boasting a vibe that would be comparable to “female locker room talk,” the podcast has had many famous guests including Miley Cyrus, Chelsea Handler, and John Mayer.
It is currently the “most listened to podcast by women” on Spotify.
Ozempic Controversy
Stassi Schroeder was the most recent guest on Call Her Daddy and she certainly didn’t hold back. The pregnant Vanderpump Rules alum said she cannot wait to take Ozempic, the diabetes medicine that celebrities have commandeered as a way to lose weight.
Comparing it to vitamins, Schroeder told host Alex Cooper that she has done her research and thinks that there is nothing negative about abusing the diabetes shot for vanity purposes:
The amount of times I’ve researched this being like, ‘I mean, I think it’s safe and healthy. Like, I think it’s good for you. It’s like taking vitamins. Have I Googled Ozempic and what it would be like, and am I thinking about it? Yes, I am.
Worried about her post-baby weight, the star made another shocking statement, claiming to have essentially starved herself after her first pregnancy with baby Hartford in 2021:
[After] my first pregnancy, I ate bone broth for dinner for six f—king months after I gave birth, and I kind of don’t feel like doing that again.
Even Cooper was taken aback, feeling the need to make the following disclaimer on air:
Nothing that was said on this podcast medically is advice listeners should take.
