WE tv has just dropped a brand new preview trailer for the highly anticipated third season of their popular Love After Lockup spin-off series, Love During Lockup!
We still don’t have an exact date for the Premiere, just that it returns in July, but we do have some more info — including photos of the inmates!
Let’s get right to the trailer…
Starcasm readers will recognize two of the couples featured in the trailer. Jade Chipps is the woman with the nice house and swimming pool. Her husband is Chris Chipps, the man who is paying for most of Jade’s stuff thanks to the fact that he receives $12,000 a month from his Native American tribe.
The trailer also includes glimpses of LaTisha Collier, the “boss” accountant hottie from Iowa who is married to convicted felon Keith “Lil Mike” Collier.
LaTisha is the woman who says “Thank you Jesus!” near the beginning, and is later seen taking a sexy lingerie selfie in a bed. Some fans speculated that the woman in lingerie is Love During Lockup vet Tai Simpson, but that is definitely LaTisha. There is no evidence (yet) that Tai will be on the new season.
Oddly, I didn’t immediately recognize Mike among the five mug shot photos that flash by in the trailer. I assume it’s just because he doesn’t have long hair, glasses and beard?
I believe this is Mike, but I will share side-by-side photos and let you be the judge:
We don’t have any confirmation on the identity of the other inmates or their significant others. However, we can pair up one of the couples based on the fact that there is only one female inmate and one man on the outside dating an inmate:
The man above is apparently a former police officer, so that should be interesting! A Starcasm source informed us that WE tv was filming a former officer in South Georgia in April. We were told that was for Love After Lockup, but I’m starting to think it was Love During Lockup. 🤔
Based on the previous Love During Lockup Season 3 trailer and the mug shots in this trailer, it appears as though the woman with green hair is dating the inmate in the center bottom of the photo at the top of this post.
