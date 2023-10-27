Welcome To Plathville couple Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath announce they are breaking up, confirming an earlier report from Olivia’s sister.
“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote in a statement posted to Instagram earlier today.
More from Olivia:
I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.
There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver. We will be okay.
Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you.
Ethan Plath was a bit less verbose with his split confirmation statement, also posted to Instagram earlier today:
Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals.
I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.
Olivia and Ethan Plath have been married for five years. The two wed in October of 2018, a little over a year before Welcome To Plathville premiered on TLC.
When did Olivia and Ethan Plath really split?
Olivia and Ethan Plath have been having marital difficulties for some time, and fans have been speculating about a split for months.
The break up rumors really started swirling in June after a YouTube comment made by one of Olivia’s siblings. From our June 21, 2023 article:
RealiTeaSquad’s Sarah Howes shared a YouTube video earlier today titled “The Plaths Feud Over SHINY HAPPY PEOPLE Doc.” In the comments section, Olivia’s sister, Sophia Meggs-Roberts replied and revealed the divorce news.
“I’m Olivia’s sister,” Sophia began. “Olivia and Ethan are in the middle of a divorce. And season 5 should be out very soon.”
The YouTube account was definitely Sophia’s, as evidence by her Meggs family videos posted since 2019.
Earlier this month, a photo surfaced online that appeared to show Ethan with a mystery brunette at a Minnesota bar located just a quarter of a mile from Ethan and Olivia’s Victoria, Minnesota apartment.
It would be rational to assume that Ethan and Olivia were already split back in June and they were waiting to make a public announcement until after the recent Welcome To Plathville Season 5 episodes aired highlighting their relationship struggles.
Have Olivia and Ethan Plath filed for divorce?
I checked Minnesota and Georgia court records and was unable to find a divorce filing for Olivia and Ethan Plath. That doesn’t mean they haven’t officially filed, but it does seem unlikely that they have at this point.
We will continue to check and will be sure to update as soon as either officially files the paperwork.
We will also keep our eyes and ears out for an announcement from TLC that they will be following in the successful footsteps of their 90 Day Fiance franchise by announcing Kim Plath, Barry Plath, Ethan Plath, Olivia Plath, and potentially others will be headed to a Florida Keys resort for Season 1 of Welcome To Plathville: The Last Resort.
