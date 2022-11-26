PLATHVILLE Ethan and Olivia Plath moving to Minnesota?

Welcome To Plathville couple Ethan and Olivia Plath are moving! Olivia revealed the news on social media, and she narrowed down the location of their new home to the midwest United States. Ethan’s sister Lydia seemingly narrowed it down even further to their grandparents’ home state of Minnesota!
“Adios, Florida. You were a wonderful, tropical year,” Olivia captioned an Instagram gallery on Sunday. “On to the next aventura,” she added, along with a moving truck emoji and a snowman.
On Wednesday, Olivia shared an update from the road in her Instagram stories. She posted a montage that included a photo traveling north on Interstate 65 in northern Indiana just before intersecting with Interstates 94 and 80.
“For the past few days we’ve been making our way north; stopping to see some friends and places along the way,” Olivia wrote. “It’s been a fun road trip. Excited to try the Midwest life!”
The photo had many fans speculating that Ethan and Olivia may be moving to Chicago. However, Ethan’s sister, Lydia Plath, shared an update in a private Instagram group that reveals Ethan and Olivia still had a long way to go on their road trip!
Earlier this month, someone brought up the rumors that Ethan and Olivia were splitting up and Olivia might be moving somewhere on her own. “I’m not exactly sure what’s going on myself,” Lydia replied, adding a 😳 emoji. “But I believe they’ll be moving somewhere together soon 🤷♀️.”
On Sunday, Lydia revealed that she was visiting her sister Moriah in Florida when the topic came up again in the Instagram group. “We saw that Olivia is moving,” a member wrote, “How are things with her?
“I believe she’s moving to Minnesota,” Lydia responded.
Barry Plath’s parents live in Minnesota
If you’re wondering what Ethan and Olivia’s connection to Minnesota is, that is where Ethan’s paternal grandparents live. The young couple stayed there last Christmas, and the visit must have gone extremely well for Ethan and Olivia to return long-term!
Here’s a photo and video gallery shared by Ethan last year that features his grandfather’s pickup truck:
You will notice the large silos. Those are located on a rather large farm where Ethan’s grandparents live. Below is a satellite photo of the property, which is located in south central Minnesota about an hour from downtown Minneapolis. If you look closely, you can actually see the pickup truck parked behind the silos!
Based on county land records, it appears that this panned-out shot shows all the land owned by Barry’s parents:
I assume Lydia is correct about Minnesota being Ethan and Olivia’s new home. However, that doesn’t narrow things down too much. Will Ethan and Olivia want to be really close to his grandparents? Maybe Ethan is hoping to actually work on the family farm and perhaps make his grandparents a large part of the show?
Or will the couple opt for a more urban setting by living closer to Minneapolis-St. Paul? I guess we will all have to stay tuned to find out!
