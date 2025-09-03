Did Kim Plath and Ken really break up? He’s moving to Cairo, GA?

On the current season of Welcome To Plathville, Kim Plath reveals she and boyfriend Ken Palmer are no longer romantically involved.

“Ken and I are still friends, but that’s it,” she says in a confessional. “We don’t kiss. We don’t have sex — at least for now.”

However, there are rumors swirling online that the break up may be a ruse to help Kim’s negotiations in her divorce from Barry Plath. Adding fuel to the rumor flames is a recent Facebook post by Ken revealing he is selling his Florida home and plans to move to Plathville. (Well, Cairo, Georgia.)

KEN PALMER MOVING TO CAIRO, GA

Ken Palmer’s log cabin house in Crawfordville, Florida was listed for sale for $614,999 on April 28 of this year. One month later the price was lowered to $595,000.

The price was still the same when the status of the property changed to contingent on July 1. As of the time of the publication of this article, the house is listed as being under contract. [UPDATE – The listing was changed from “under contract” to “off market” on September 3, 2025.]

In a local Facebook group, Ken shared his thoughts on leaving Crawfordville and revealed his plans to relocate to Cairo, Georgia.

“Crawfordville is becoming Tallahassee South,” Ken wrote back in August. “I’ve sold my home and am moving to Cairo, Ga because Crawfordville isn’t the quaint little town I moved to just 15 years ago,” he added.

Crawfordville is approximately 18 miles south of Tallahassee, so Ken’s comment could be interpreted to mean Crawfordville was becoming a (quickly growing) suburb of Tallahassee.

Ken’s Facebook post was shared on Reddit by someone from the Crawfordville area, and she had a different take on his “South Tallahassee” reference.

#Plathville Some of the recent Facebook posts made by Kim Plath's new boyfriend Ken Palmer are sure to have people talking 😬 #WelcomeToPlathville

LINK: https://t.co/IZVl5FAI5S pic.twitter.com/AalkCoeXnD — Starcasm (@starcasm) September 6, 2023

According to Data Commons, the population of Crawfordville, Florida was 5,892 in 2023. Data Commons says the population of Cairo, Georgia was 10,057 in 2024.

KEN PALMER MOVING SALES

In addition to selling his home, Ken Palmer has also been posting items for sale on Facebook. Many of his listings include “moving sale” in the title and/or description.

Below are a few examples of the items he has sold since listing his house for sale:

KIM PLATH RENTAL HOUSE DETAILS

On the Welcome to Plathville Season 7 premiere, Kim Plath proudly showed off her new house in Crawfordville. Fans will remember she claimed to be living on a boat last season.

“The boat was fun, but it was crowded and a lot like camping,” Kim says in the beginning of the premiere episode. “So, I moved to a house with lots of bedrooms, and bathrooms, and closets.”

In another episode, Kim mentions paying rent when talking with Barry, revealing she did not purchase the property.

Starcasm can confirm Kim’s house featured this season is a rental property in Crawfordville, Florida. According to multiple websites, it was last listed for $2,400 a month and is currently unavailable.

The listing states the house would be available on April 1, but it is unclear what year it was listed. I assume it was 2025, but I haven’t been able to confirm that.

The house is 2,329 square feet with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The listing doesn’t mention how many closets there are.

The house is sparsely staged in the listing photos, and the furniture is different than what viewers see in Kim’s house. I assume that means she furnished it herself.

Obviously, if Kim plans to stay in Crawfordville, Florida then the rumors that she and Ken are actually still dating seem unlikely.

It’s unclear if Kim plans to stay in Crawfordville. It’s also unclear why Ken is motivated to move near the Plaths’ hometown, which has nearly twice the population of the town he is moving away from due to its diminishing quaintness. 🤷🏻‍♀️

Perhaps more will be revealed on the current season of Welcome To Plathville. New episodes air Tuesday nights at 10/9c on TLC. They are available to stream later on Discovery+.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com