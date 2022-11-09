Youtuber, makeup artist and model Nikita Dragun was apparently trying to live up to her “Mother of Draguns” Instagram bio on Monday as she allegedly strutted around the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach completely nude like a scene straight out of Game of Thrones.
Unfortunately for Nikita, Miami Beach Police didn’t treat her like a queen after she allegedly slammed the door on their faces and then threw water at them. Nikita Dragun was arrested Monday and charged with multiple counts, including felony battery of a police officer.
According to TMZ, police were called on Monday after Nikita was seen walking around the hotel pool naked and causing a disturbance.
From the site:
Once officers arrived on scene, they say they went with security up to Nikita’s room, where they heard loud music being played.
Police say Nikita opened the door after several knocks, but when security explained to Nikita she needed to cut it out or she’d be asked to leave the hotel, Nikita slammed the door in their faces.
A few moments later, cops say Nikita opened the door again and asked security, “Do you want more?” Officers say Nikita then swung an open water bottle, causing water to hit and spill on both the security guard and the officer, resulting in her arrest.
In addition to the felony battery on a police officer charge, Nikita is also facing a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor battery charge.
Jail records indicate that Nikita is currently in the custody of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.
Nikita still being behind bars is a bit surprising given that her bail has been set at just $2,000, according to the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation website. However, the bond amount is followed by a couple of asterisks with the following note: “Bond information posted on this case/charge may not reflect the current amount. Call the detention facility for updated information.” TMZ reports that Nikita was booked “on $5,000 bond.”
Here’s a screen cap of Nikita’s entry on the corrections website with the bond information highlighted. It appears to indicate that she received $1,000 bond for the felony count and $500 each for the other two charges:
There is a felony court case open for Nikita in Miami-Dade County, but there are currently no upcoming court dates listed. Stay tuned!
