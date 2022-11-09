BELOW DECK MED Stew Kyle is engaged! Is it charter guest Frank?

We have some GREAT news for fans of Below Deck Med as Season 7 stew Kyle Viljoen has just announced he is engaged!
If you’re out of the loop and wondering if Kyle’s fiance is his on-screen fling, charter guest Frank, the answer is no. Kyle previously revealed that his trip to New York City in pursuit of that Frankfurter was fruitless. But, just like his ankle injury this season, Kyle was quick to rebound from the fall!
During Kyle’s appearance on Watch What Happens: Live! way back in July, he revealed that he had moved on from Frank with a new man, a doctor and physical therapist named Zachary Riley. “Right now I am taken. I am so happy!” Kyle told the WWHL audience.
Kyle gestured to his boyfriend, who was sitting in the front row of the WWHL Clubhouse audience. “He’s a really good man,” Kyle said. “He’s a doctor. He’s a physical therapist.” Someone in the audience cracks a joke. “He knows how to work the hands,” Kyle laughed.
Fast forward a few months and Dr. Zachary has been promoted from boyfriend to fiancé. Kyle made the announcement with an Instagram photo gallery earlier today. “11/08/2022 He said YES!” Kyle’s caption for the gallery begins, along with an engagement ring emoji.
Here’s the full gallery followed by the rest of Kyle’s announcement:
Zachary & I are officially engaged and to my universe I want to thank you for loving me unconditionally, desirably and with full intent to be my forever and always. We have walked a rocky but loving road, you have made my heart full and I found home in not materialistic things but in my soul you have your place! Flying to South Africa on Table Mountain was the point I wanted to scream highest to say we have our place in this universe and surrounded by his and my family was a sacred energy that we could only have wished for and more! 👨❤️💋👨
*Preview and more to come
@dillonkin for a his professionalism and enthusiasm you are amazing at you work
Kyle Viljoen Proposal Details
Kyle enlisted the help of photographer Dillon Kin to capture the moment, but Dillon had a bigger role than just snapping the photos. “Kyle asked me to capture this special moment as he proposed to Zachary,” Dillon wrote in a caption to another engagement gallery.
More from Dillon:
Kyle was on a show called Below Deck, so we arranged that I would be a random fan up on Table mountain. So I ran up to them and said, ‘Hey aren’t you Kyle from Below Deck, I’m a huge fan! Can I get a photo?’
As I took a few snaps, Kyle asked Zachary to come over for a photo and then he got down on one knee. It was magic, and I felt all the feels.
Kyle & Zachary. Thank you for trusting me with this special moment in your lives. I am so flipping excited for you guys! Congratulations once again.
Much love.
Here’s Dillon’s gallery with more amazing photos:
Kyle’s Below Deck Med Co-Stars React
As you might imagine, Kyle’s announcement post was quickly overrun with congratulatory comments, including LOTS from the Below Deckiverse. I’ve collected a few from Below Deck Med Season 7 for you here:
CAPTAIN SANDY: Congratulations!!
NATASHA WEBB: This makes my heart so full ❤️ I can’t wait to be your best man 👯♀️ lots of love Stash 😉 😘 💗
COURTNEY VEALE: Congratulations angel boys! So happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️. Xxxxxxxxx
CHEF DAVE WHITE: Congratulations ❤️ whoop whoop so stoked for you both xxx🙌
STORM SMITH: YEEEHAAAAAA ⚡️🖤🖤🖤🖤
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com