90 DAY FIANCÉ Leida Margaretha charged with 24 new felonies EXCLUSIVE

90 Day Fiancé Season 6 star Leida Margaretha is facing 24 new felony counts for forgery, theft, wire fraud, and bail jumping.

According to court documents obtained by Starcasm, all of the new charges stem from Leida allegedly taking money from a pavement company she used to work for. Between November, 2023 and February, 2024, Leida allegedly transferred more than $14,000 from the business without authorization.

Charges were previously filed against Leida for these same transactions in May of 2024. The Court dismissed the charges in May of 2025 after a motion filed by prosecutors indicated they did not feel they had enough evidence to convict.

In the same month the previous charges were dismissed, subpoenas were served and financial records were obtained from Progressive Insurance and PrePass that confirmed the reported transactions sending funds to Leida’s company Proud American Logistics. The records also revealed additional transactions the Mix-Tek owner was previously unaware of. This information must have been enough to allow prosecutors to re-file and add additional counts.

LEIDA MARGARETHA THEFT CHARGE DETAILS

A police officer met with the owner of Mix-Tek (spelled Mix-Tech in the documents) in February of 2024. From the criminal complaint:

[The business owner] was reporting fraudulent charges being withdrawn from a Bank of Mauston account owned by Mix-Tech. These charges were going into a Progressive Insurance account and a PrePass account. Based on information provided by Progressive and PrePass, the company using Mix-Tech’s account to pay for policies was listed under accounts for Proud American Logistics LLC. The Registered Agent for Proud American Logistics LLC is listed as Leida Margaretha (05/13/89). Leida is a previous employee of Mix-Tech, but left the company on January 19, 2023, after being involved in an argument with Management Staff. Leida’s role at Mix-Tech was to assist administratively. She had access to Mix-Tech’s account information through her role as an employee, and bank information printed on her pay checks. According to the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) website, Proud American Logistics LLC has a listed address on Cree Dr. Arkdale, WI 54613. It should be noted, upon running Leida through the Wisconsin State Records System, both Leida and Eric have the same address listed as Proud American Logistics LLC, on Cree Drive, in Arkdale.

The owner of Mix-Tek assured the officer “at no time did he or any other representative of Mix- Tech give Leida consent to withdraw money or use the account owned by Mix-Tech to fund expenses for her own business.”

Leida Margaretha has been charged with the following felony counts:

1 COUNT of Theft-Business Setting between $10,000 and $100,000 6 COUNTS of Wire Fraud Against a Financial Institution 5 COUNTS of Forgery 5 COUNTS of Forgery – Uttering 7 COUNTS of Felony Bail Jumping

If you are curious what the difference is between forgery and uttering, here is an explanation from Eisenstadt Law:

Forgery is the making of a fraudulent item. Uttering is the passing of the forged item. For example, oftentimes you will see these charges together when someone is accused of passing a forged check. Filling out the check is forgery. Cashing or using the check is uttering.

I could find no evidence of Leida being arrested for the new charges. Leida has an initial appearance scheduled for February 18.

PRIOR LEIDA MARGARETHA FRAUD/IDENTITY THEFT ARRESTS

Leida Margaretha has been charged with very similar felony charges in the past.

In September of 2025, Leida was charged with two felony counts of identity theft in order to obtain money or credit. From our previous post with details from the criminal complaint:

Essentially, Leida was hired by two small businesses as a part-time bookkeeper/data entry person through a temp agency. After hiring Leida, the businesses noticed charges to their account they did not authorize. Those charges were later linked to Leida.

In October of 2023, Leida was arrested and charged with felony fraud, theft, and forgery. The allegations once again involved Leida being accused of taking money from an employer.

Those felony charges were dismissed in December of 2024.

#90DayFiance Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha's infant daughter Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook passed away on July 9 after 5 days on life support. Eric made the announcement earlier today on Facebook. 🙏 https://t.co/VWDiLcQsWx — Starcasm (@starcasm) July 10, 2025

LEIDA MARGARETHA’S OTHER FELONY CHARGES

Leida Margaretha has earned the moniker of The Teflon Prima Donna by managing to dodge a conviction so far. However, it may be Leida’s inability to follow the rules while waiting for dismissals that ends her perfect record.

Leida is currently facing additional felony bail jumping charges because she allegedly violated her bond conditions.

The first felony bail jumping charge was from January of 2025 after Leida got into an altercation with her husband, Eric Rosenthal, and caught two misdemeanor charges.

Starcasm has exclusive details from Friday's arrest of #90DayFiance Season 6 star Leida Margaretha. Leida (who told police she is currently 6 months pregnant) allegedly slammed a puppy to the ground after threatening to harm herself with a knife. https://t.co/H1kgiqxpB9 — Starcasm (@starcasm) January 28, 2025

The second felony bail jumping charge was from July of 2025 after Leida failed to update her address and phone number with the court, as required by her bond conditions.

This felony bail jumping charge came after the death of Leida and Eric’s five-week-old daughter, Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, on July 9. Police have launched an investigation into Alisa’s death, and it has been speculated they were concerned Leida might try to flee the country prior to charges being filed.

As a result of Leida’s second felony bail jumping arrest, she was ordered to surrender her passport.

#90DayFiance Eric Rosenbrook was arrested earlier today for domestic battery after his wife Leida Margaretha posted a series of videos claiming he hit her. She also shared a video showing him allegedly passed out drunk behind the wheel of her car. https://t.co/tQ4qLH1kWa — Starcasm (@starcasm) July 5, 2025

