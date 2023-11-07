THE FAMILY CHANTEL Chantel Everett has a new job!

The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett is moving on! In addition to divorcing her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, Chantel just started her new “dream job!”
Chantel, who has been a registered nurse for a while now, made the career change announcement on Instagram earlier today. In her stories, she posted a series of video clips, starting with a mirror selfie video in her new uniform.
“Today’s my first day at my dream job,” Chantel wrote on the clip. “I can’t wait to live the best part of my life. I am so excited even though I’m driving to Tennessee this morning.”
What is Chantel Everett’s new job? And why was she driving to Tennessee?
Chantel is now harvesting the American dollar as a nurse injector with Southern Surgical Arts!
The main location for SSA is in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and that’s where Chantel was heading earlier today. I assume she was there for orientation, because the SSA Beauty Bar Instagram account revealed that Chantel will be working at their Sandy Springs, Georgia location.
Here’s the SSA Beauty Bar announcement:
Chantel’s first day at her dream job seemed to live up to the hype. Not only did she look damned amazing in her outfit while filming her “hero shot” clip above, she also seemed to REALLY hit it off with her new SSA co-worker, Roger Yonce.
Click here to see them showing off their choreography and “just having a great time” skills! (Sorry, the Instagram video is not embeddable. I will leave the url below in case the post is updated to allow embeds.)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CzUWB8-ptHb/
If you’re curious what all the SSA Beauty Bar location where Chantel works offers, here is the list from their website:
- LASERS
- HYDRAFACIAL
- CHEMICAL PEELS
- PRP (HAIR, FACE)
- MICRONEEDLING
- DERMAPLANING
- WAXING & BROW TINTING
- MORPHEUS8 & FRACTORA
- SKIN CARE PRODUCTS
- EON FAT REDUCING LASER
- EVOLE BODY TIGHTENING
- INJECTABLES
- DERMAL FILLERS
- LIFE WELLNESS
- TATTOO REMOVAL
I want to send out a very sincere CONGRATULATIONS to Chantel! Despite filming multiple seasons of 90 Day Fiancé and Happily Ever After, as well as multiple season of The Family Chantel, it’s clear from her social media presence that she has continued to work her ass off as a nurse.
It’s really wonderful to see that she has landed a job that she clearly wanted very badly. It looks like a wonderful place to work, and I know Chantel will greatly appreciate the schedule. I hope her dream job continues to be exactly that — right up until the day Chantel decides to finally join OnlyFans and become an overnight billionaire.
You can watch one of the more difficult speed bumps on the road to Chantel’s happily ever after by watching her and Pedro’s divorce play out on The Family Chantel. New episodes air Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com