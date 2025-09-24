Details on Leida Margaretha’s new felony charges – allegedly stole from another employer

As Starcasm previously reported, 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 star Leida Margaretha is facing two new felony charges in Wisconsin. Both charges are identity theft in order to obtain money or credit, a Class H Felony.

We now have the criminal complaint for the new charges, and the allegations are nearly identical to Leida’s previous felony arrests.

Essentially, Leida was hired by two small businesses as a part-time bookkeeper/data entry person through a temp agency. After hiring Leida, the businesses noticed charges to their account they did not authorize. Those charges were later linked to Leida.

The new felony charges against Leida stem from fraudulent charges she allegedly made on behalf of the two businesses between September and October of 2023.

According to the complaint, Leida’s trucking company Proud American Logistics was the recipient of one of the payments. Another payment included the withdrawal description “IRS USATAXPYMT” and included the name of Leida’s husband, Eric Rosenthal.

For each of the felony counts, Leida is facing a fine up to $10,000 and up to six years in prison. I assume she would also be on the hook for restitution. She is due in court for an initial appearance on October 20.

Below are a couple excerpts from the complaint. The first excerpt describes the interactions between the detective and Leida after she arrived for work at one of the businesses she allegedly stole from.

Lt. Neuman then stated he believed she obtained Company 1’s checking account information and used it to pay for fees and invoices from Kwik Trip for the company she co-owned. He asked if he was wrong. LEIDA replied, “no, you’re not wrong.” LEIDA continued to contest how that payment was made and said she was not the one to actually make the payment. Lt. Neuman arrested LEIDA at that time and made contact with CG to alert her to the arrest.

The next excerpt pertains to the other business (V2) and includes the information about the withdrawals.

V2 indicated that the first transaction posted to Bank V3 on 9/20/23 for $1,295.00. The withdrawal description stated, “IRS USATAXPYMT,” and also listed LEIDA’s husband’s name, “ER,” along with an identification number. The second transaction had a settlement date of 9/21/23 for $2,000 to Capital One Mobil Payment. In the information for the transaction, LEIDA’s name appears and the withdrawal seems to have been initiated online through Capital One’s mobile payment system.

As previously mentioned, these allegeations are very similar to Leida’s previous felony arrests in October of 2023 and May of 2024. Click the dates for the details from those criminal complaints. (All of Leida’s previous charges stemming from allegedly stealing from businesses she worked for have been dismissed.)

John Yates on Instagram was the first to report on Leida’s most recent arrest, and Us Weekly was the first to share details from the complaint.

LEIDA MARGARETHA FELONY IDENTITY THEFT CRIMINAL COMPLAINT

Below is the full, unedited affidavit in support of the criminal complaint.

The undersigned, being first duly sworn on oath and in that capacity has knowledge of the following:

Your affiant is informed from the reports of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department kept in the normal and ordinary course of business in which your affiant believes to be truthful and reliable and have proven so on numerous occasions in the past that on or about October 7, 2023, Detective (“Det.”) Schuh received a phone call from Lieutenant (“Lt.”) Neuman of the City of Portage Police Department regarding potential fraudulent transactions with a business in his jurisdiction but which may involve Business V1 in Det. Schuh’s jurisdiction as well.

Lt. Neuman explained he was working on a case involving a local business [hereinafter “Company 1”] in his jurisdiction that recently discovered an employee named LEIDA MARGARETHA, DOB: 05/13/1989, had been using customer banking information to pay her own bills or to pay the bills of a company she co-owned called “Proud American Logistics.” Lt. Neuman later sent Detective Schuh his completed report on the investigation in his jurisdiction. Det. Schuh noted that LEIDA is married to a person with the initials “ER.”

Lt. Neuman stated he spoke to the president, SG, and vice president, CG, of Company 1 regarding LEIDA because they believed she made fraudulent transactions using the company’s checking account. Company 1 indicated LEIDA was a part time temporary employee who was assisting Company 1 with book keeping – however, LEIDA was not given bank account information or access for Company 1 and she was not supposed to have access to any of their customer’s banking information. They believed she worked for them for the last two months at that point when CG learned there was a fraudulent $500 charge to the companies checking account for Kwik Trip. CG found that odd because Company 1 does not have an account with Kwik Trip. CG then went back into their banking records and found there was a second fraudulent charge to their business account. CG called Kwik Trip’s corporate offices and learned that the two fraudulent charges were applied to a fleet account for “Proud American Logistics, LLC.,” located in Arkdale, Wisconsin. CG was unfamiliar with the company and told Lt. Neuman Company 1 had never done business with any company by that name.

CG was talking to SG about the fraudulent transactions when another employee overheard the conversation and mentioned that LEIDA is associated or part owner of “Proud American Logistics.” CG said LEIDA’s job responsibilities are primarily data entry in which LEIDA enters transaction information for Company 1 into their Quick Books so the company can keep track of bank and credit card statements but LEIDA also sends invoices to customers on behalf of Company 1. CG stated LEIDA does not have access to any of their various banking or credit card accounts as she has no responsibilities that require her to have access to such. CG stated the statements she would give to LEIDA for data entry do not contain any account numbers on them.

CG stated she then sent an email to LEIDA to ask if LEIDA knew about the company called “Proud American Logistics” and LEIDA called CG shortly thereafter and claimed she was not familiar with that company. CG noted she found that to be odd because she was aware that LEIDA resides in Arkdale, Wisconsin, which is a small community and the same town that Proud American Logistics was from. About 20 minutes after their phone call, CG stated LEIDA showed up in person at Company 1 and began talking to CG and SG about Proud American Logistics. CG stated LEIDA was excited and wondering if Company 1 was going to do business with Proud American Logistics for their delivery services. CG told LEIDA that was not the case and hinted that there were $1,000 worth of fraudulent charges to Kwik Trip for that company. CG stated LEIDA did not react to that statement but she continued to seem excited and display odd behavior over the mention of that company. CG stated LEIDA eventually admitted to being associated with Proud American Logistics and described it as her startup transportation company with two semis.

CG and SG then told Lt. Neuman that they had seen LEIDA doing strange things at work regularly such as going out to her vehicle to use her laptop or cell phone when she was provided with a computer there to do all her work on. When they confronted LEIDA about this strange behavior, she claimed she had to go check in with the temp agency as it was a requirement of her employment through the agency. CG said she contacted the temp agency and asked them about that claim and the agency told her there was no requirement that she “check-in” with them at all. CG also recalled LEIDA once mentioned to CG that LEIDA had organized all the checks Company 1 had received. CG became concerned that LEIDA may have obtained customer information from those checks.

CG and SG again confirmed that they did not give LEIDA permission to use Company 1’s account information at all or pay bills with their account. Lt. Neuman followed up with Kwik Trip and was able to confirm the information CG gave regarding the payments made to Kwik Trip for a fleet account for Proud American Logistics.

On Friday, October 6, 2023, Lt. Neuman went to make contact with LEIDA at Company 1 as she was scheduled to work that day. Lt. Neuman made contact with LEIDA in the parking lot of Company 1 when she was arriving at work. They talked about her job responsibilities and LEIDA eventually admitted she is part owner of Proud American Logistics. Lt. Neuman asked if her company had an account with Kwik Trip and LEIDA agreed that Proud American Logistics had an account with Kwik Trip for fleet fees. Lt. Neuman questioned LEIDA about how Company 1’s checking account was used to pay for Proud American Logistics fees from Kwik Trip. LEIDA made several excuses and claimed the information must have gotten “mixed-up” at Kwik Trip and used Company 1’s information on accident. Lt. Neuman told LEIDA that was not possible because Company 1 does not have an account with Kwik Trip but LEIDA continued to say it was some “mix up” or “mistake.” LEIDA then claimed it was possible that her bookkeeper “Laura” had mixed up paperwork from Company 1 that LEIDA had with paperwork from Proud American Logistics. Lt. Neuman again said that was not possible as Company 1 did not give her their bank account information so it would not be on paperwork she had access to. LEIDA continued to say it was a mix up but eventually said this was wrong and that she needed to make it right and take care of the situation.

Lt. Neuman then stated he believed she obtained Company 1’s checking account information and used it to pay for fees and invoices from Kwik Trip for the company she co-owned. He asked if he was wrong. LEIDA replied, “no, you’re not wrong.” LEIDA continued to contest how that payment was made and said she was not the one to actually make the payment. Lt. Neuman arrested LEIDA at that time and made contact with CG to alert her to the arrest. Lt. Neuman also advised that Company 1 may want to reach out to their customers to see if any of them had fraudulent transactions.

After Lt. Neuman’s arrest of LEIDA, he read her Miranda warnings, LEIDA agreed to speak with Lt. Neuman further and agreed to give him the passcode to get into the laptop she had in her backpack with her at the time of her arrest. LEIDA stated she had obtained Company 1’s checking account information off of a piece of paper in her office and confirmed she had removed paperwork from work without permission. LEIDA admitted she gave the information to her bookkeeper and told her to “try and use it” so her bookkeeper did so. LEIDA stated she had sufficient funds to cover the invoice from Kwik Trip so she did not have a reason to misappropriate Company 1’s funds. LEIDA stated she knew it was wrong and later told her bookkeeper not to use that bank information anymore.

Lt. Neuman searched LEIDA’s backpack after her arrest and found several folded up pieces of paper in the front zipper pocket which had routing numbers and account information on them for different businesses along with a credit card number and security code that LEIDA said belonged to her father-in-law. One specific piece of paper had handwritten information on it for Business V1 which included Business V1’s routing number, account number, a phone number, the number of employees, and “Revenue: $169,665.”

Lt. Neuman told Det. Schuh he had begun reaching out to various jurisdictions and companies to tell them to review their bank accounts for fraudulent activity, one of which, included Business V1. Lt. Neuman stated he spoke to V2, who is part owner of Business V1, which is a family owned business located in Omro, Wisconsin. V2 told Lt. Neuman that she had noticed thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent charges on one of the business’ bank accounts so she disputed the transactions and Bank V3 reimbursed Business V1 for those transactions. V2 indicated she did not report the matter to local law enforcement and had already closed the account but Lt. Neuman encouraged her to report that information to her local law enforcement agency, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Det. Schuh contacted V2 after speaking to Lt. Neuman. Det. Schuh learned that V2 had noticed two fraudulent transactions on their business account in September 2023. Det. Schuh went to meet with V2 at her residence, which is Business V1’s address as well, where V2 had the statement information for the fraudulent transactions. V2 also indicated that the only company they do business with in Portage County is Company 1.

V2 indicated that the first transaction posted to Bank V3 on 9/20/23 for $1,295.00. The withdrawal description stated, “IRS USATAXPYMT,” and also listed LEIDA’s husband’s name, “ER,” along with an identification number. The second transaction had a settlement date of 9/21/23 for $2,000 to Capital One Mobil Payment. In the information for the transaction, LEIDA’s name appears and the withdrawal seems to have been initiated online through Capital One’s mobile payment system.

V2 indicated she did not know who the people were that were listed in the payment information for the transactions and Business V1 did not consent to the use of their bank account information by anyone other than those they do business with.

Det. Schuh attempted to speak with LEIDA in January of 2025 after the Portage County Police Department sent LEIDA’s laptop and phone to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and received the analysis. Det. Schuh reviewed the contents of the analysis and did not find anything further that related to the investigation within Winnebago County. LEIDA did not wish to speak with Det. Schuh. Det. Schuh also attempted to reach out to ER but he indicated he was not involved in any of the criminal activity and did not wish to speak to police.

Your affiant believes the statements of V2, CG, and SG to be truthful and reliable in that they are based upon their own personal knowledge, observations, and beliefs.

It is believed the statements of Leida Margaretha are made contrary to her penal interest. All of the above incidents occurred in Winnebago County, Wisconsin.

WHEREFORE, as said affiant verily believes and prays that the said LEIDA MARGARETHA might be arrested and dealt with according to law.

Subscribed and sworn to before me on 09/22/25

