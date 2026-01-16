Brenay appeared in court yesterday for violating restraining order, contempt of court



Brenay Montague, formerly Brenay Kennard, who lost a $1.75 million lawsuit this past November for sleeping with her ex-friend Akira Montague’s husband, appeared in court yesterday for violating a restraining order and contempt of court.

Attorney Robonetta B. Jones, who’s representing Montague, said the restraining order was issued prior to the verdict in Montague’s lawsuit.

Jones said the purpose was to prevent Kennard from “continuing the cyberstalking, harassment and bullying” against the mother of two. However, she said Kennard resumed the harassment and bullying after the judgment.

TikToker @feathercrownpress attended the court date and reported back. Feather says Brenay got into an “altercation” with members of a social group called “Boots on the Ground.”

Once everyone got into the courtroom, the judge shocked everyone by reportedly saying that he didn’t have jurisdiction for this case because there were competing orders in the record, and there was confusion with email exchanges. Because motions were being exchanged as recently as Tuesday, the judge had not reviewed anything.

Feather reports that no one in the courtroom was streaming or had their phones out, but that some “Boots on the Ground” members outside the courtroom were streaming.

When no one would “fess up” to streaming, the judge cleared the courtroom.











