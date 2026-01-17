90 DAY FIANCÉ Molly’s daughter Olivia Hopkins arrested again

The daughter of 90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins found herself back behind bars in Georgia last week.

According to jail records, Olivia Hopkins was arrested at approximately 10:30 PM on January 9 for a series of misdemeanors, including driving on a revoked or suspended license. The 26-year-old was released the following evening just after 8 PM.

OLIVIA HOPKINS ARREST HISTORY

Last week’s arrest is just the latest in a series of bookings for Olivia, who was featured prominently on Molly Hopkins’ seasons of 90 Day Fiancé and Happily Ever After.

Olivia was arrested for simple battery in 2020 after she got into an altercation with Molly. According to the original warrant, Olivia “struck [Molly] multiple times in the head leaving a clearly visible red mark and kicked the victim in the leg.”

Olivia pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months of probation in February of 2023.

In April of 2023, Olivia Hopkins was arrested for multiple probation violations. Olivia’s arrest warrant made the following allegations:

Olivia “failed to enter a Family Violence Intervention Program within 14 days of sentencing.” Olivia “failed to test at the Cherokee County Drug Lab” twice in March. Olivia “was in possession of fentanyl by consumption, on or about 3/1/23, and tested positive for said substance(s) on a Cherokee Probation administered drug screen on 3/1/23. Test results were later confirmed positive by QLabs on 3/7/23.”

On April 26, 2023, Olivia pleaded guilty to nine probation violations. She was released after being in jail for roughly 22 days.

Olivia Hopkins was arrested again in April of 2024 for driving on a revoked or suspended license. That case was eventually dismissed.

MOLLY HOPKINS ARREST HISTORY

Olivia Hopkins isn’t the first woman in her family to have legal issues. Her mother Molly Hopkins was booked at least four times, including two different DUI arrests.

