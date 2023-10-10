90 DAY FIANCE Leida Margaretha arrested for fraud and theft

One of the 90 Day Fiance franchise’s most disliked cast members is behind bars! 90 Day Fiance Season 6’s Leida Margaretha is currently in jail in Wisconsin facing fraud, theft and forgery charges!
According to the Portage Police Department, they were notified on Thursday in regards to an internal theft by the owners of the glass bottle decorating company, Loggerhead Deco.
The owners revealed that Leida Margaretha was a temp working for Loggerhead Deco as a book keeper when the alleged thefts took place. An investigation determined that Leida had made fraudulent withdrawals and payments to several outside customers and business accounts using the business’s account information.
Multiple victims reported unauthorized payments and withdrawals of several thousand dollars. Making matters potentially much worse for Leida is that some of the victims were in other states.
Portage police also state that Leida is the co-owner of a business located in Arkdale, Wisconsin, and that helped her facilitate the crimes.
A search of Wisconsin business entities shows that Leida registered Proud American Logistics LLC in May of this year. It’s unclear if this is the business Leida used to help commit theft and fraud. It’s also unclear who the other owner(s) of the business may be, and whether or not it is Leida’s husband, Eric Rosenbrook.
34-year-old Leida Margaretha was arrested on Friday and she is currently still in custody at Columbia County Jail.
Leida is facing charges of Theft from a Business Setting, Fraudulent Data Alteration, Forgery, and Wire Fraud Against a Financial Institution. A police rep says additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation progresses.
The Portage Police Department is still looking to identify other potential victims.
Leida on 90 Day Fiancé
For fans looking for a refresher on Leida, she was the 29-year-old former Indonesian beauty queen who married Eric Rosenbrook, a 40-year-old former military man living in Wisconsin. Here’s the couple’s cast bio:
Eric and Leida
Divorced with three daughters, Eric, 40, met Leida, 29, after posting a personal ad. They began video chatting and immediately clicked, so he traveled from Wisconsin to Indonesia to meet Leida, who lives with her parents in a very wealthy neighborhood. Two days after arriving, he proposed, and now the two are preparing to move to the States and start a family. Eric’s daughters are worried about Leida’s intentions, and Eric is worried that Leida won’t accept his middle-class lifestyle.
Eric and Leida were quick to alienate a lot of cast members as well as bloggers. That animosity included multiple lawsuits being filed by the couple.
The toxic duo were also quick to alienate each other as well. They made headlines in January of 2019 after a series of text messages surfaced online. The texts described an incident in which Leida grabbed a knife and tried to harm herself before Eric took it away, picked her up by her hair, and then restrained her against the wall.
Eric later confirmed the authenticity of the texts and that police were called and a report was filed before Leida was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
Given Leida’s arrest, I thought it would be a nice opportunity to take a trip down memory lane with a couple of our favorite memes depicting Leida as a 90 Day Fiancé villain:
"A long time ago in a country far, far away…." It's the #90DayFiance #StarWars movie! Featuring Asueluke Skywalker, Darth Leida, Princess Leiarissa, Azan Solo, DarC3-PO, Mohbi-Wan Jbali, Grand Moff Markin, and, um… C***bacca? #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/756Z4yQ2Fj
— Starcasm (@starcasm) May 4, 2019
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com