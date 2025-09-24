Leida Margaretha charged with 2 new felonies 90 DAY FIANCÉ

90 Day Fiancé Season 6 star Leida Margaretha has picked up two new felony charges in Wisconsin.

According to court records, Leida has been charged with two felony counts of identity theft in order to obtain money or credit. The charges are in Winnebago County, which is not the county where Leida lives.

Starcasm has been unable to find any record of Leida being arrested for the current charges. The criminal complaint was filed on Monday, and a summons for Leida to appear in court on October 20 was filed the same day.

We will continue to monitor this story and share any additional information. I believe John Yates on Instagram was the first to report on Leida’s latest charges.

LEIDA MARGARETHA FRAUD/IDENTITY THEFT ARRESTS

Leida has been charged with very similar felony charges on two prior occasions.

Leida Margaretha was arrested and charged with three felony counts in May of 2024 after she allegedly embezzled money from a business she was working for.

From Starcasm’s previous post about this arrest:

The criminal complaint details all the fraudulent charges, listing them with their dates. The total of these charges amounts to $14,473.92. The Mix-Tech owner later reported to the investigator that ‘some of the transferred funds had been reimbursed to the company bank accounts.’

The Court dismissed the charges in May of 2025 after a motion filed by prosecutors indicated they did not feel they had enough evidence to convict. From the State’s Motion To Dismiss:

The State of Wisconsin, by District Attorney Kenneth Hamm, moves the Court to dismiss this matter, without prejudice. In preparation for trial, the State has concerns about its ability to meet it’s burden of proof at this time. The State has conferred with the victim in this matter and is in compliance with victim’s rights laws.

Prior to the May, 2024 arrest, Leida was arrested and charged with felony fraud, theft and forgery in October of 2023. The allegations once again involved Leida being accused of taking money from an employer.

Those felony charges were dismissed in December of 2024.

#90DayFiance Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha's infant daughter Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook passed away on July 9 after 5 days on life support. Eric made the announcement earlier today on Facebook. 🙏 https://t.co/VWDiLcQsWx — Starcasm (@starcasm) July 10, 2025

LEIDA MARGARETHA’S OTHER FELONY CHARGES

Leida Margaretha has earned the moniker of The Teflon Prima Donna by managing to dodge a conviction so far. However, it may be Leida’s inability to follow the rules while waiting for dismissals that ends her perfect record.

Leida is currently facing two felony bail jumping charges because she allegedly violated her bond conditions.

The first felony bail jumping charge was from January of this year after Leida got into an altercation with her husband, Eric Rosenthal, and caught two misdemeanor charges.

Starcasm has exclusive details from Friday's arrest of #90DayFiance Season 6 star Leida Margaretha. Leida (who told police she is currently 6 months pregnant) allegedly slammed a puppy to the ground after threatening to harm herself with a knife. https://t.co/H1kgiqxpB9 — Starcasm (@starcasm) January 28, 2025

The second felony bail jumping charge was from July of this year after Leida failed to update her address and phone number with the court, as required by her bond conditions.

The second felony bail jumping charge came after the death of Leida and Eric’s five-month-old daughter, Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, on July 9. Police have launched an investigation into Alisa’s death, and it has been speculated they were concerned Leida might try to flee the country prior to charges being filed.

As a result of Leida’s second felony bail jumping arrest, she was ordered to surrender her passport.

Leida Margaretha is due back in court on October 1 for both felony bail jumping charges.

#90DayFiance Eric Rosenbrook was arrested earlier today for domestic battery after his wife Leida Margaretha posted a series of videos claiming he hit her. She also shared a video showing him allegedly passed out drunk behind the wheel of her car. https://t.co/tQ4qLH1kWa — Starcasm (@starcasm) July 5, 2025

