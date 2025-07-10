| |

90 DAY FIANCÉ Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha’s baby passed away July 9

ByAsa Hawks

Leida and Eric

The infant daughter of 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 couple Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha passed away on Wednesday, July 9 after five days on life support.

Eric made the announcement on Facebook earlier today:

It destroys me and shatters my world to announce that over the weekend tragedy has struck.

Yesterday at 12:53 PM after 5 days on life supoort, my beloved daughter, little Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, slipped the surely bonds to join her grandfather Tom.

I do not want well wishes or questions. I will not anwer anything, read or reply. I ask just for prayers for her.

Leida has yet to post about her daughter’s passing on social media, but she indicated her daughter was having serious medical issues in a series of Instagram story posts over the past week.

“Dear God… You can take away my life but do not take away my daughter’s life…” Leida wrote in a post shared on Saturday.

More from Leida’s post:

She just born… And God… If this is going to be my lesson to appreciate life since I’ve been struggling with suicidal thoughts then take away my trauma… Help. Me. Find. Peace. Help. Me. Forgive.

Leida later posted several Instagram story videos in which she talked about crying and how she was contemplating deleting her Instagram. In the videos, shot inside her car with her son in the back seat, Leida could be seen wearing a visitor badge with her name on it.

Alisa’s health issues were also referenced in the terms of Eric Rosenbrook’s bond after his arrest for domestic battery on Saturday. One of the bond conditions is that Eric cannot have contact with Leida with the following caveats:

EXCEPT the victim may waive the no contact provision by filing written permission for said contact with the Clerk of Circuit Court’s office upon proof of completion of a Safety Plan with Hope House and except for purpose of visitation of their child in common at the hospital.

Leida mentioned in a previous video that police asked if she wanted Eric released early given their situation and she told them she did not.

Eric was booked for domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct just before 3AM on Saturday, July 5. Leida stated in a video that Eric had been drinking and he slapped her after she refused to let him hold Alisa.

LEIDA MARGARETHA’S PREGNANCY REVEALED AFTER HER ARREST

Leida Margaretha’s pregnancy was made public after her domestic battery arrest in January.

Leida informed police officers on the scene that she was “about 6 months pregnant” at the time.

After her arrest, Leida shared photos and video of herself, including images from a baby shower. Below is an example of a brief clip she shared on Facebook in mid-April:

Alisa was the couple’s first child together. Leida has an older son named Alessandro from a previous relationship.

