90 Day Fiancé Season 6 star Leida Margaretha is continuing to add to her list of felony charges! At 35 years old, she is now facing additional felony counts of theft, wire fraud, and bail jumping.
Leida is still facing felony charges for theft, wire fraud, and more that were filed against her in October of last year. The recent felony counts stem from alleged crimes Leida committed after posting bond.
#90DayFiance Season 6 star Leida Margaretha was arrested on Friday and is currently in jail in Wisconsin facing multiple theft and fraud charges. Full details: https://t.co/qeiNagnd8v
— Starcasm (@starcasm) October 10, 2023
New Leida Margaretha felony charges
The Juneau County District Attorney filed the three felony charges against Leida Margaretha on May 8. Starcasm has obtained the criminal complaint from the case and can share exclusive details about the new allegations.
As with her previous charges, the new ones arise from Leida allegedly embezzling money from a business where she was employed. In February, the owner of Mix-Tech in Necedah, Wisconsin, reported to police that there were “fraudulent charges being withdrawn from a Bank of Mauston account owned by Mix-Tech.”
The fraudulent withdrawals were connected to Proud American Logistics LLC, a company for which Leida Margaretha is the registered agent. According to the criminal complaint:
Leida is a previous employee of Mix-Tech, but left the company on January 19, 2023, after being involved in an argument with Management Staff. Leida’s role at Mix-Tech was to assist administratively. She had access to Mix-Tech’s account information through her role as an employee, and bank information printed on her pay checks.
The Mix-Tech owner confirmed to the investigator that “at no time did he or any other representative of Mix-Tech give Leida consent to withdraw money or use the account owned by Mix-Tech to fund expenses for her own business.”
How much did Leida allegedly steal?
The criminal complaint details all the fraudulent charges, listing them with their dates. The total of these charges amounts to $14,473.92.
The Mix-Tech owner later reported to the investigator that “some of the transferred funds had been reimbursed to the company bank accounts.”
The list of fraudulent charges:
- November 21, 2023 – $1,650.00
- November 22, 2023 – $306.17
- November 29, 2023 – $221.32
- December 5, 2023 – $55.95
- December 13, 2023 – $216.04
- December 22, 2023 – $2,506.40 (Refunded)
- December 27, 2023 – $2,506.40
- January 3, 2024 – $73.75
- January 8, 2024 – $124.25
- January 19, 2024 – $145.60
- January 23, 2024 – $2,454.40 (Refunded)
- January 25, 2024 – $465.37
- January 31, 2024 – $275.77
- February 5, 2024 – $46.80
- February 7, 2024 – $358.00
- February 12, 2024 – $137.30
- February 14, 2024 – $450.00
- February 22, 2024 – $2,480.40 (Refunded)
Leida Margaretha bail jumping charge
In addition to theft and wire fraud charges, Leida faces a felony count of bail jumping. That may sound misleading as Leida did not try to flee from authorities.
The bail jumping charge is because Leida was out on bond at the time of the alleged theft and wire fraud, and one condition of her bond was that she “commit no other crimes.”
In essence, the bail jumping charge can be more accurately described as a felony count of violating her bond conditions.
Leida has an initial appearance scheduled for the new charges on June 12. She has an arraignment scheduled for June 14 in her prior case.
New "leaked" text messages reportedly from #90DayFiance couple Leida & Eric Rosenbrook claim Eric pulled Leida up by her hair and restrained her after she grabbed a knife and "was about to kill myself" https://t.co/sMhTUwXTVt
— Starcasm (@starcasm) January 21, 2019
Leida files for divorce from Eric Rosenbrook
On the very day she allegedly made a withdrawal of $137.30 from Mix-Tech, Leida also filed for divorce from her husband, Eric Rosenbrook.
Court records show Leida filed for divorce on February 12, with a stipulation filed on Valentine’s Day and a Proposed Order filed on February 16.
The court dismissed the divorce on February 21, but that was not the end of it. Leida, employing some of her creative accounting tactics, attempted to dodge the divorce filing fee!
“The Petitioner paid $180 via check and $4.50 via cash,” a court docket entry from February 28 states. “Petitioner issued stop pay on check. Therefore, owes Court $180.00.”
The court will need to take its place at the end of a long line of folks hoping to get money from Leida.
Meanwhile, Leida continues to post photos on Instagram with Eric. In the pictures, the two appear to be happy and living their best lives.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com