‘Mom’s Revenge’: Utah Mother Allegedly Kidnaps Son’s Bully

A Utah mother is facing serious criminal charges after she allegedly abducted an 11-year-old boy she believed was bullying her autistic son.

40-year-old Shannon Marie Tufuga of Provo, Utah, is accused of forcibly taking the child in September 2025. Authorities say she searched for the boy and found him riding his bicycle in his neighborhood.

She reportedly stopped her car, confronted the child, and made him get into her vehicle without his parents knowing.

Tufuga then drove the boy to her house and told him to apologize to her son. The boy reportedly did so, but the situation continued.

After the apology, Tufuga allegedly threatened the boy. She told him her husband could beat him up and said he was “lucky” she had not run over his bike.

She later brought the boy back to his home, but authorities say the emotional impact has been significant. The boy has reportedly suffered “serious emotional distress,” including more anxiety and big changes to his daily routine.

Tufuga now faces two second-degree felony charges: child kidnapping and aggravated child abuse.

Prosecutors first considered more serious charges but later reduced them “in the interests of justice.”

Legal experts point out that even if a child is being bullied, taking another child by force is a serious crime.

T

he case raises a difficult question: how far should a parent go to protect their child?

From the mother’s perspective, her actions seem to come from frustration and a wish to protect her autistic son from bullying.

However, the other boy’s mother said the situation could have been handled by talking, and noted that the accused never tried to contact her before the incident.