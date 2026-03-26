LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Courtnee Wahl gives birth, baby daddy now in federal prison

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup‘s Courtnee Wahl is a mom! Unfortunately for Courtnee, the father of her baby was recently sentenced to federal prison for a long, long time.

Courtnee shared a gallery of images of her baby on Instagram earlier today. “New momma with a beautiful baby boy,” Courtnee wrote in the caption.

Here’s the full gallery:

COURTNEE’S BABY DADDY IS IN PRISON

As Starcasm previously reported, Courtnee quickly moved on from her on-screen fiancé Will with a man named CJ. The two first posted photos together in April of 2025, and Courtnee announced she was pregnant in October.

In Starcasm’s post about Courtnee’s new boo (included below), we mentioned his extensive criminal record that includes numerous felony arrests for drug and firearm charges. We noted he had an arrest in early 2024, and it appeared the charges had been dismissed. They weren’t dismissed, though. They were moved to federal court.

According to federal court documents, CJ was indicted in April of 2024 on drug possession and firearm possession charges. The indictment states CJ “did knowingly and intentionally possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance.”

In addition to the drugs, CJ “did knowingly and unlawfully possess the following firearms:”

• Glock 19 Gen 5

• P80 Tan & Black handgun

• 7.62 Mak-90 Black Rifle

• 7.62 Romarm Rifle

The indictment states the “firearms had previously been shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.” Perhaps that is what made this a federal case?

In October of last year, which was the same month the couple revealed Courtnee was pregnant, CJ pleaded guilty to the drug possession with intent charge and was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison. The Federal Bureau of Prisons website lists CJ’s release date as December 1, 2031.

Roughly one week after he was sentenced, DJ took to Facebook to thank Courtnee for standing by him:

With all the bullsh*t I come with, knowing where I come from and where I’m headed you’ve stayed believing In me and stayed supportive. Picking up the pieces when I was getting out of jail, and now being my rock when I unfortunately have to go back. Things have been super stressful but I know it can only get better. To starting a family of our own! Love you 😘

As CJ’s release date would suggest, it appears he started serving his sentence on December 1. He tagged Courtnee in a Facebook post on November 12 that featured a text graphic about staying together. “🫶 it’s sure not easy, but your still here by my side,” CJ wrote.

Congratulations to Courtnee on becoming a mom. She’s definitely in for a hard road if she stays with CJ because that means she will essentially be a single mom until her baby is in kindergarten.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com