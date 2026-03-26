Joseph Duggar Allegedly Confessed to Abuse During Recorded Phone Call

Joseph Duggar, known for his appearances on the TLC reality series “19 Kids and Counting,” is facing serious criminal charges following allegations of child sexual abuse, with investigators citing a recorded phone confession as key evidence in the case.

According to court documents referenced by TMZ, the allegations stem from incidents that allegedly took place in 2020 during a family trip to Florida. The accuser, who was 9 years old at the time and is now 14, told authorities that Duggar engaged in repeated inappropriate touching over the course of the trip.

The investigation took a significant turn when the alleged victim’s father, working in coordination with law enforcement, placed a recorded phone call to Duggar. During that conversation, Duggar allegedly admitted to the misconduct, reportedly acknowledging that his “intentions were not pure.” That call became a central piece of evidence used by authorities to establish probable cause.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued, and Duggar was taken into custody in Arkansas on March 18, 2026. He now faces felony charges in Florida, including lewd and lascivious conduct involving a minor under the age of 12. If convicted, such charges can carry severe penalties under Florida law.

In addition to the Florida case, Duggar and his wife, Kendra Duggar, are reportedly facing separate charges in Arkansas, including child endangerment and false imprisonment. Authorities have indicated those allegations are unrelated to the Florida abuse case.

As of now, Duggar has not publicly responded to the accusations. The case remains active as it moves through the legal system, and no trial date has been announced.