The Welcome to Plathville doesn’t seem to be short on drama for its upcoming Season 5. Since Season 4 aired, matriarch Kim Plath got a DUI, Barry Plath got ripped, Olivia Plath’s brother died, Olivia and Ethan moved to Minnesota, and they are now getting divorced.
Now that Olivia and Ethan are no longer together, Ethan’s family is grappling with the aftermath of this ill-fated young marriage that caused a great deal of turmoil in the family. In a new preview clip shared with People, Ethan’s family takes inventory of Olivia’s actions.
Moriah accuses Olivia of lies, what has she lied about?
“Olivia has said a bunch of things about my parents for years, and it’s only gotten worse,” Moriah says in the clip. “It’s gotten to the point where lies are being told. And I personally want to do my part in making things right.”
One think that Moriah uses as an example for Olivia’s alleged lies is the infamous “credit card story,” where Olivia accused Kim Plath of stealing from her son.
“The way I see that is, she was using, basically, a made-up story to validate her big emotions,” Moriah explains about the story.
Micah and Barry are also fed up with Olivia
“Honestly, she’s always hated the way we grew up,” Micah Plath says during a discussion with Moriah and their father Barry. “She’s always talked crap. And Ethan has, I really feel like he’s absorbed all of that.”
“You know what it’s called? It’s called brainwashing,” Barry replies.
For a while on the show both Micah and Moriah were extremely close with Olivia, closer than they were with their parents. Moriah even moved in with Olivia and Ethan when they moved to Tampa, FL.