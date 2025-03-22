90 DAY FIANCÉ Stephanie Matto NDA ends, spills secrets on YouTube

Stephanie Matto is known for her participation on the TLC reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Stars of the show are under NDA while filming, and for years after, but once the agreement ends, cast members are open to bare all.

See highlights from Matto’s YouTube tell all here…

Stephanie Matto 90 Day Fiancé secrets spilled

Stephanie Matto was introduced to TLC fans during 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4. In a queer relationship with Erika Owens, the American finally got to visit her online lady love in Australia because of the show, but ultimately jealousy and intimacy issues kept the two apart for good.

Matto has been keeping busy since her tenure on Reality TV (iykyk…) but she is going back to her roots and spilling the tea on her 90 Day Alma mater. Now that Matto’s NDA from Sharp Entertainment is up, she is able to speak freely on things like how much the show pays, what the editing process is like, and long filming schedules.

Stephanie says that her specific ‘story line’ with Owens included many things suggested by producers. Several planned activities, like cage diving with sharks, are not things she would have done normally. Matto notes there are definitely divas who think the show makes them a celebrity, but editing can make people appear worse than they really are so nothing is really as it seems. The overall vibe is producers have a very heavy hand in what viewers see but that it is not intentionally ‘scripted.’

The filming schedule claims are the most crazy, with some days lasting 14+ hours, leaving cast members exhausted, hungry, and sleep-deprived. Matto says that producers often ask for retakes and that re-shooting conversations to ‘up the drama’ is common. At times Stephanie says she felt forced to say things a certain way just to finish filming for the day, knowing what sort of reactions TLC was expecting from her.

Due to the long filming schedules you might thing that stars make a lot of money but she says that isn’t the case. Matto insists cast members earn $1000-2000 per episode and only approx $30,000 per season. Matto admits that most of her money is made from her … other… business venture and that those who are successful after the series are those who can leverage their fame to propel new endeavors.

As for what’s in Stephanie’s future, she’s looking to move away from the adult entertainment industry to be on a cooking or baking reality show. She has no desire to do 90 Day Fiancé again because of the mental toll and emotional trauma that it caused her.

Stephanie Matto’s YouTube video titled My NDA Is Over! Spilling All The 90 Day Fiancé Tea! is available to view here:

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com









