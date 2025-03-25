|

SISTER WIVES Paedon Brown ‘crashes out’ in rambling Cameo admitting he’s racist and sexist

ByAshley Marie

Sister Wives star Paedon Brown has a reputation for being a wild card, but now fans think he is ‘crashing out’ in real time. Video has been posted from a Cameo Paedon sent podcasters in which he rambles for several minutes about being sexist and racist and acknowledges that it will ultimately get him cancelled.

Watch the chaotic video of Christine and Kody Brown’s son below…

Paedon Brown Cameo crash out

Video has surfaced of a recent Cameo Paedon Brown sent to a fan and the content (and his delivery) has fans buzzing. Cameo is a service that allows fans to request a personalized video message from a celebrity for any occasion. Currently Brown has his price set at $10 per interaction.

The Cameo above shows self recorded footage of a frantically rambling Paedon going on about how he can’t tell funny jokes on the platform because ‘most of the good adult jokes include heavy racism or heavy sexism.’ During the course of the video, the Sister Wives son essentially infers that he himself is bigoted, saying:

I can play the game of like ‘No I’m not racist or sexist, I love everybody equally.’ I don’t. A. I don’t. I obviously love some people more than others.

Brown then has a moment of self realization mumbling ‘I can’t go deeper than that because I might get in so much trouble.’ That doesn’t stop him from making other bizarre comments like ‘I’m so white I’m pink, it’s hilarious, it’s wonderful‘ and ‘I’m also very very male.’

The video is 1 min 42 seconds long and was originally sent to bloggers Amanda Kutchinski and Jodie Smith of We Love to Hate Everything.

Paedon Brown problematic history

Fans have been expecting a crash out from Paedon Brown for a while. Christine and Kody Brown’s son currently works as a strip club bouncer in North Carolina and often posts chaotic videos like the one above. In addition, there have been several stories about Paedon that paint him in a questionable light including the time he hit his sister Gwendlyn and was disinvited to her lesbian wedding for being anti-LGBTQI.

SISTER WIVES Paedon Brown acts combative discussing David Woolley VIDEO

Paedon was also less than welcoming of mom Christine’s new husband David Woolley, vowing that they would ‘never be close and that’s okay.’

Comments on the video post from Cameo include:

Dawn De Gouveia Is he on crack???
Cynthia Heid He is a joke!!!
Fabienne Sabina Oh he got caught saying something racist I see. The white boys whining about not being able to tell jokes because they are white is a HUGE red flag.

Sister Wives returns this Spring on TLC.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



