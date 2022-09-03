Life After Lockup’s Kevin Hale has quite the way with women (or so it seems). Week after week, viewers of Life After Lockup watch him juggle both Tiffany AND Kayla. So far this season, Kevin has argued with Tiffany over panties found in his house that were not hers, and he argued with Kayla over his relationship with Tiffany. But it seems both woman are captured under some sort of “Kevin Spell.”
For instance, Kayla is seen in the previous episode arguing with Kevin one minute. The next minute she’s in bed with him agreeing to meet up with Tiffany for a possible “three-some” relationship! It’s like she’s under some sort of spell, the “Kevin Spell”. The spell appears to be so strong it doesn’t limit itself to our television screens though, it has spilled over to Kevin’s off-screen life as well.
When YouTube channel Kiki and Kibbitz posted the news about Tiffany’s new boyfriend on Instagram it resulted in a full out brawl between Kayla and another Instagram user, which is further proof to me of a so-called “Kevin Spell” spilling over from our televisions to real life.
The comments have since been deleted by both users, so here are the screenshots of the argument between Kayla (Instagram handle mizzmarie3) and another Instagram user when the news of Tiffany’s new boyfriend broke. Kevin’s “spell” seems to be spreading all over the internet.
I can’t help to wonder exactly what it is that Kevin has that is so appealing to all these women. From what I have witnessed on the episodes he has appeared in, he does not treat women very respectfully at all, most notably calling Tiffany vulgar obscenities when she left his house after discovering the panties that she said were not hers. Still, on and off screen, women seem to flock to him and embarrass themselves over him. Could it be his material possessions?
Did Kayla and Tiffany break up with Kevin?
Whatever the reasons might be, it seems that Kayla is reaching her breaking point as shown by her recent IG story.
Meanwhile, Tiffany may have managed to break the Kevin Spell completely! She recently announced on Facebook that she has a new boyfriend named Thomas Yates, who kinda of looks like Kurtis King, the guy Kevin knocked out last season on Love After Lockup. Kevin better watch out, change his ways quickly or he might find himself very single and very alone very soon.
To keep up with Casanova Kevin’s on-screen seductions and the women fighting for his affections, tune in for new episodes of Life After Lockup airing Friday nights at 9/8c on WETv.