LOVE DURING LOCKUP Monique & Titus spoilers: Is he still in prison? Does he have kids?

ByAsa Hawks

Love During Lockup Monique and Titus spoilers

Starcasm previously shared exclusive details about Love During Lockup star Monique Robinson’s new inmate bae Titus, including the fact that he was sentenced to 15 years in prison after robbing an Ohio pizza restaurant at gunpoint.

So, is Titus still in prison, or has he been released? And does he have any kids? Starcasm has those exclusive spoilers for you too!

Is Monique's boyfriend Titus from Love During Lockup still in prison or released?

IS TITUS STILL IN PRISON?


According to the Ohio Department of Corrections, Titus is still incarcerated in a state prison facility. His “Expected Release Date/Parole Eligibility Date” is listed as March 13, 2027.

Titus submitted a hand-written motion for judicial release in July of 2023. Below is what Titus wrote in his motion:

Dear Honorable Judge,

I have no fancy words or legal representation. Just my truth. I’m writing you now because, 11½ years ago at the age of 22, I entered a store with an unloaded gun to rob it for fast cash. In my immaturity and ignorance, I believed I wasn’t hurting anyone. Though no one was physically hurt in the crime, it couldn’t have been further from the truth. The pain and hurt I’ve caused myself and loved ones is enough to break any human. I understand and overstand that my incorrect thinking lead to unacceptable actions.

Love During Lockup Titus's motion for early release

So during my time of incarceration, I submitted myself to Jesus, my Lord and Savior. Your Honor, I’ve tried everything during my prison sentence, but nothing worked or stuck long enough for me to properly rehabilitate or correct. No programs, class, self-will, or effort would have a genuine effect on my train of thought. Your Honor, only when I got on my knees and submitted myself to Christ did I begin to see life differently. Through Him working in me and changing my heart, I want to make Him proud.

Dear Judge, the only important things I look to achieve most in my life now are to continue to grow my faith, be a loving father to my only son, and take care of my mother in her late years. She’s 70 years old. That’s the honest to God truth. God has kept me and blessed me with a loving relationship with my son’s mother, and He has allowed us to obtain a beautiful home, car, and plenty of employment options due to the ownership success of various family businesses, which all can be verified and proven. Praise God.

Your Honor, I thank you in advance for granting me this opportunity to correct this decade-long wrong and to begin my new life freely.

God bless.

A judge ruled on Titus’s motion in August of 2023. “The defendant’s motion is not well-taken and is hereby denied without prejudice,” states the judge’s ruling.

Love During Lockup Monique's boyfriend Titus

TITUS HAS A SON

If you read Titus’s motion above, you know that he has a son.

According to a news article at the time of Titus’s sentencing, he first met his son on the day he was sentenced for the pizza robbery in January of 2013. His son was three months old at the time.

If you do the math, that would mean the mother of Titus’s son likely got pregnant just before the pizza restaurant robbery in February of 2012.

Titus says in his motion that he has “a loving relationship with my son’s mother.” Something tells me that relationship is going to be an issue for Monique on the upcoming season. Of course, we will all have to wait and see if that is the case.

Love During Lockup returns on Friday, January 16 at 8/7c on WE TV.

