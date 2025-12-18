Influencer Veruca Salt married man she’d only known for two weeks, divorced him two months later

ByStarcasm Staff

In October, Australian TikTok creator and OF model “Veruca Salt 444” shocked her viewers when she announced that she’d married an American man she’d met only two weeks prior. Just two months later, she revealed they were already divorcing and called him a “scammer.”

Veruca married rapper Digiipremium in early October and by early December, the marriage was done, sharing the following messages via Instagram stories.

“hi guys, i can’t say too much right now but i just want to apologise for uplifting a man that is a compulsive liar and a scammer. i will be leaving him and leaving LA to return to my beautiful home in australia. if u purchased anything through his website please dm me so i can give that money back to u. again, im very sorry about this. i fell for his lies”

“i told u guys, veruca salt lore never ends 💀
i really hope this doesn’t get messy with back and forth posting about each other, and i want to make it very clear that there will be no “i married a man i didnt know part 47” unless he is posting about me first.
the things that have happen over the past 2 and a half months have been a whirlwind and have definitely changed me in ways i didnt know possible. imma stick to being an old grandma on my mountain with all my kitties, its a much more peaceful life.
i hope u can forgive me for being a stupid idiot as i have been many times in the past.
also, to my husband, please don’t post anything negative about me bc once i open my mouth about what u said about my son… it’ll be over. and we both know that’s just the tip of the iceberg”

Veruca went on to vent more about her failed relationship on TikTok and livestreams. She moved into an AirBnb after staying in Diggipremium’s rented room for two months, and publicly asked him to return her stuff and work out their divorce details. She had taken some of his items, including a printer he used to make T-shirts, hoping that he would eventually come over.

A few days ago, those TikTok videos vanished and Veruca revealed that she had rented an apartment in LA. “It’s giving ‘industrial baddie,’ it’s giving ‘divorced single dad, honestly,” Veruca said of her new diggs.

@verucasalt444

ordering some pinot grigio as we speak

♬ original sound – veruca 🔮🕸️🕷️

Have they reconciled? Only time will tell.




