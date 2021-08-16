The messy break up between Love After Lockup couple Jessica Gipson and Maurice Gipson continues to play out on social media. In the latest developments, Maurice and his new Cali boo Mandy suggest that they are married — complete with a wedding photo. Plus, Jessica says Maurice is a deadbeat dad and Maurice responds by claiming that he actually supported Jessica financially while he was incarcerated by selling drugs in prison.
If you haven’t been following along with the drama over the past few months, Maurice has been living in California after being jailed there earlier this year due to a parole violation. He was scheduled to be released in late April, but he was reportedly unable to return to Las Vegas to be with Jessica and their son Maliq until he got his parole transferred to Nevada.
Jessica continued to insist that she and Maurice were still together — right up until a couple weeks ago when photos of Maurice and a woman named Mandy surfaced on Instagram. After the photos were posted, all hell broke loose between Jessica, Maurice and Mandy as the trio started going back and forth with accusations and varying relationship timelines.
The two ladies (aka “Maurice’s Pieces”) have been in a sort of Instagram flex-off attempting to post the most attractive photos of themselves using any filter necessary. Unfortunately for Jessica, Mandy had the advantage in that some of her photos also featured Maurice — including one that looks to be a wedding photo.
Are Maurice and Mandy married?
The marriage rumors began swirling after Maurice first referred to Mandy as his wife last week. “I love my wife wtf y’all think…” Maurice wrote in an Instagram story. “Yeah my wife that’s exactly what I said.”
On the same day as Maurice’s “wife” post, Mandy shared a cropped version of the wedding photo above with herself, Maurice, and her seven-year-old daughter. “They complete me,” Mandy wrote.
Here are a couple recent posts from Mandy in which she refers to Maurice as her husband and herself as his “real wife:”
BABY I JUST WANNA TELL YOU THAT I LOVE YOU SO MUCH YOUR REALLY MY BEST FRIEND YOU MAKE ME SO HAPPY AND I’M GLAD TO BE YOUR WIFE F*** ALL THESE HATERS Y’ALL AIN’T DOING SH*T Y’ALL AIN’T MAKING US MAD OR SAD WE HAPPY AND GONNA KEEP LIVING OUR BEST LIFE BELIEVE THAT
LOVE ALWAYS YOUR REAL WIFE 😘
I WASN’T BORN YESTERDAY 🤣🤣 Y’ALL SAY THE MOST DUMBEST SH*T EVER Y’ALL SO WORRIED ABOUT ME AND MY HUSBAND AND Y’ALL BELIEVE EVERYTHING Y’ALL SEE AND HEAR STAY TF OUT OF MY DM WITH DUMB SH*T I’M FAR FROM DUMB I DON’T NEED Y’ALL TELLING ME ANYTHING ME AND MY HUSBAND IS GREAT OVER HERE BELIEVE THAT
I did a quick search and couldn’t find any record of a divorce filing or marriage license/certificate for Maurice. It could be that I missed it, but I seriously doubt that Maurice was able to get all of that done so quickly — especially with Jessica still defending their relationship just last month. I’m guessing Maurice and Mandy had some sort of faux marriage/commitment ceremony?
When did Jessica and Maurice break up?
Maurice shared a lengthy post earlier today in which he claims that he and Jessica haven’t been together “for like a year.” Jessica responded with alleged texts from Maurice from last week in which he asked her for forgiveness.
From Maurice:
Look cuhz to clear the air me and her (Jessica) are not together and haven’t been together for like a year, and for the hatters saying my girlfriend/wifey is a Home wrecker that broke up a happy home well if the home was happy it wouldn’t never been broken up.. but for the record me and her is OVA, A wrap, done foe so plzzz stop FUCCin wit me and my baby girl..
Cant cheat on you if I moved on and said I’m done leave me alone..ijs 🤷♂️🤷♂️
Let me clear the air one more time I’m not with Jessica no more.. I got a new woman in my life ok so please fall back on the bs.. I’ve post pics videos all that y’all should of gotten the pic then but now I’m TELLIN y’all. And this ain’t no hack it’s really me posting this.
From Jessica:
Jessica says Maurice is a deadbeat dad
Jessica has made numerous claims that Maurice is not financially supporting her and their son Maliq since the split. “Smh, can’t even send a damn package of diapers, or wipes,” she wrote in an Instagram story post today. “Horrible, just horrible 🤦♀️🤦♀️ I can’t hold this stuff in anymore smh.”
Mandy responded with the following all-caps message:
I’M GONNA SAY THIS ONE TIME AND ONE TIME ONLY OK MY HUSBAND HAS TRIED SEVERAL TIMES TO GET HIS SON SEE HIS SON AND HAS ALSO SENT MONEY TO HER FOR HIS SON PAJAMAS AND DIAPERS THIS WOMEN IS DELUSIONAL AND Y’ALL SHOULDN’T BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU HEAR SERIOUSLY I HAVE OFFERD TO TAKE MY HUSBAND TO VEGAS TO PICK HIS SON UP HE IS NOT A DEAD BEAT BUT SHE IS THE BITTER BABY MAMA WHO SAID HE CAN NO LONGER SEE HIS SON BECAUSE HE WON’T BE WITH HER THAT’S SAD 😢 I AM THE WOMEN WHO PUSHES HIM TO BE A BETTER MAN AND FATHER BUT I CAN’T FORCE HER TO LET HIM BE A FATHER SO FOR EVERYONE TALKIN BAD ABOUT US AND HIM PLEASE KNOW WHAT YOUR TALKING ABOUT FIRST
“This sh*t is just too funny,” Jessica wrote in another post. “If you believe a word he says you are crazy, I save every message, video, voice message and I will prove everything I say is true about him.”
Jessica vs. Mandy
As mentioned above, Jessica and Mandy have been going back and forth on Instagram trying to look like the most attractive of the two known Maurice’s pieces. (Jessica’s have been mostly stories which are not longer viewable.)
This post is already extremely long, so I won’t include examples of their heavily filtered flex-off. I will only share the latest chapter from Mandy, followed by her defense for directly attacking Jessica’s appearance:
AND GET THIS NO ONE IS DEFENDING ME WHEN THE ENTIRE WORLD IS CALLING ME NAMES SAYING I’M UGLY FAT THIS AND THAT SO PLEASE DON’T COME IN MY DM TELLING ME I DON’T NEED TO TALK ABOUT HER LOOKS THAT’S ALL Y’ALL DO ON FB ALL DAY IS TALK ABOUT MANDY
Maurice sold drugs in prison, sent money to Jessica
Maurice shared a series of Instagram story videos in which he insists that he is not a deadbeat dad as he blames not seeing his son on “bitter baby mama” Jessica.
Maurice goes on to claim that Jessica didn’t support him financially while he was in prison, but that it was actually the other way around. He confesses to selling drugs in prison and he says that he sent some of the money to Jessica. [I’m not sure what the statute of limitations is on selling drugs in prison?]
Here is a transcript of Maurice’s videos from his stories:
Man look, I don’t know what this b*tch Jessica tellin’ y’all, I don’t know why she tellin’ y’all this sh*t, but if she tellin’ y’all I’m not doin’ nothin’ for my son, haven’t done nothin’ for my son — listen bro, that’s all bullsh*t.
She won’t even let me get my son, OK. She told me she’s not gonna be the bitter baby mama if we ever break up and all this — the b*tch is bitter now, OK? She’s jealous. She’s mad. She mad! She jealous of her [Maurice pans over quickly to show Mandy] OK? The b*tch is jealous cuz. That b*tch – she don’t… [clip cuts off]
Y’all c’mon man, y’all get your sh*t straight. F*** all this! I’m tired of holdin’ my peace! F*** this, I’m tired! I’m tired. I don’t know what that b*tch tellin’ y’all, but f*** that b*tch! She mad, she jealous because I MOVED ON FROM A BUM B*TCH TO A BETTER B*TCH!
Man, this for the record too man. All y’all b*tches keep saying that Jessica took care of me in prison — y’all gotta get it straight, man. That b*tch didn’t take care of me in prison. You feel me? The only thing she did was make sure my money got to me that I needed to get to me at the time. I took care of me, and my momma took care of me in prison, OK?
[Above is a screen cap from Maurice’s stories with a quote added.]
I sold drugs in prison to get by, and make so she was good on the streets, OK? Ask her those questions. Ask her, “Did he sell drugs in prison to make so you was good?” So y’all need to get y’all’s stories straight. Man, y’all get your facts straight before y’all try to say something because that b*tch ain’t break her neck for me. What, she drove to prison? Ok, that’s what she wanted to do. I didn’t make her do it, she wanted to do it.
Unfortunately for Love After Lockup fans, all of this crazy, over-the-top drama will not be shown on screen as Maurice and Jessica will not be included on the upcoming season of Life After Lockup. We will try to keep up with Maurice and his pieces and continue to update you here with our blog version of Life After Lockup, so stay tuned!
