We have an update on the recent arrest of former Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Nicolle Bradley… and it’s not good.
As we previously reported, Daonte Sierra’s ex was arrested in Virginia on April 11 for possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance. That is a Class 5 felony charge with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $2,500 fine.
However, court records indicate that Nicolle has been charged with four separate counts of possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance! She’s also facing two misdemeanor charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
It’s been rather difficult getting additional information about Nicolle’s arrest. Starcasm was unable to obtain the original arrest report, but a representative from the Newport News Police Department did release the following statement to us:
On April 11, 2023 at approximately 12:00 am, officers conducted a traffic stop at J. Clyde Morris Blvd. and Jefferson Avenue after observing a vehicle traveling without headlights. After further investigation, Nicolle Marie Bradley out of Newport News was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of schedule I or II drugs and two counts of possession of a schedule IV drugs.
Court records list a citation for Nicolle for not using her headlights, as well as a misdemeanor charge of driving under a revoked or suspended license. If you read our initial post about Nicolle’s arrest you will know that she recently posted on Instagram about buying a car.
26-year-old Nicolle posed for her mug shot photo in what appears to be a brunette wig. She bonded out of jail the day after her arrest. She is due back in court on June 30.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm.