90 DAY FIANCÉ Kimberly says TJ ‘punched me in the face’ and ‘I punched his a** back’

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Kimberly Rochelle and Tejaswi “TJ” Goswami appeared to split up over the weekend, as evidenced by a photo and post shared by TJ on Instagram.

“Bye forever!” TJ began his caption for a photo of pictures of Kimberly and TJ that had been torn in half.

TJ expressed frustration at Kimberly for tearing up the photos, then moved on to expressing his frustration at Kimberly for how she has treated him. “You never appreciated the things I did. God knows how much I did just to make you happy but eventually it’s proved you can never be satiated. Never!”

Soon after making the post, TJ deactivated his Instagram account.

Kimberly Explains Split From TJ

The day after TJ shared the photo and his caption, Kimberly did an Instagram live in which she explained what happened — as well as some of the things that led up to it.

Below is Kimberly’s entire live stream, which clocks in at more than 77 minutes. After the video, we have compiled a recap of some of the highlights of what Kimberly had to say.

Kimberly And TJ Punched Each Other

Kimberly talked at length about her and TJ’s issues since she first traveled to India, including an incident that turned violent.

Before we got married, TJ and I got into an argument, and I asked him to leave. This is whenever I was living in an apartment. I was not living up here. I was not living on top of the family. I had my own place, and I was asking him to leave so I could have my space, and I could be at peace. And, as I was trying to usher him out the door, he got angry, and he turned around and punched me in the face. I’m not like that to take that kind of sh*t. I punched his a** back. And he hasn’t hit me since.

…As somebody that was physically abused as a child, that’s something that I don’t play about. So, whenever we get into an argument, I close the door, and I don’t allow him to come in until he’s calmed down. And I feel like that’s safe.

TJ Grabbed A Knife, Threatened To Kill Himself

Kimberly talked about another altercation between her and TJ that got very dark and very dangerous very quickly.

After we got married, we got into an argument. And that one was really about, “I wanted to clean the house,” and he wouldn’t let me — he wouldn’t move so I could clean. So, instead of being able to communicate, like I said, neither of us are good at communicating, he decides to go into the kitchen and grab a knife. And then he goes back into the bedroom and repeatedly hits his head against the wall and says that he’s going to kill himself and blame it all on me. Okay. That’s not my fault. If anybody — I don’t care what the situation is, if you’re in a relationship and somebody grabs a knife while you’re fighting, that is not a healthy person. Period. A healthy person would not think, “Oh, let me go grab a knife.” No. No. Nobody in their right mind would ever think of that. Um, so you all know the level of maturity that I’ve been dealing with.

Kimberly And TJ’s Recent Altercation

Prior to Kimberly ripping up the photos (more on that below), she and TJ were continuously fighting.

In hopes that a change of scenery might help, TJ invited Kimberly with him on a work trip. Kimberly says TJ works two days a week in a city about five hours away, and she agreed to make the trip with him.

The two stayed in a hotel room, and continued to have issues the entire time they were there.

On the day they were scheduled to make the trip back to Jaipur, there was some confusion over what time the bus was leaving. Then, the couple got into a HUGE fight after Kimberly asked for a kiss and TJ was initially reluctant.

TJ stepped out, and when he returned, Kim once again tried to initiate some physical intimacy.

He’s just scrolling through his phone whenever we’re done [packing]. So I grab his phone, and I try to be, you know, seductive or something like that. And I grab his phone, I put it to the side, and I swing to kiss him again, kissing a brick wall. [sighs] I don’t think anybody should have to beg to be kissed by their partner. And again, I’m not trying to do a whole make-out session, I’m just trying to get a peck. But did I take it too far? Perhaps. So what I did was — immediately, I’m shattered, once again. Because I’m feeling, like I’m telling you, I need physical affection. I need this in my life. I can’t just go through life, not being whole, not being held, not having my hand touched, not being touched at all. I can’t go through life like that. And this isn’t the 11th, the 14th, the 17th, none of these have been the first time I’ve mentioned these. This has been an ongoing thing since we got married two years ago. I need this in the relationship. And he said that he’d be able to provide it for me. And he used to before we got married. Whenever I would cry, he would hold me and ask me to talk to him. This person has not been around since we got married. The person that was sensitive, the person that was sweet, the person that would listen to me whenever I started crying. The person that would try to have that bond with me has not been here since getting married.

Kim says she pushed TJ’s face away and left the hotel room. Later, the couple stopped for lunch on the way to the bus station and got into a heated argument over a French fry.

So we rode home on the bus for five hours the entire time I’m sitting there crying. And he’s over there asleep.

Kimberly Rips Up Wedding Photos

After returning to Jaipur, TJ and Kimberly continued squabbling. The most recent reason for fighting was Kimberly’s plan to celebrate the autumnal solstice. She wanted to cook for people, but TJ wasn’t speaking with her due to a recent fight, so Kim was unable to find out how many people would be showing up.

This is the issue that eventually resulted in Kimberly tearing the photos.

“Why did I destroy all of the pictures with TJ?” I did not destroy all of the pictures with TJ. I destroyed some from our wedding album where my name was misspelled. And that’s not an excuse, but I do feel like that is a representation of our marriage. My name can’t even be spelled right on the day that was supposed to be one of the happiest days of our life. But, in all actuality, that was one of the worst days of my life. And every time that I see these pictures, I’m reminded that I will never get respect enough to be told what’s going on. I will never get the things that I want within the relationship and always have to settle.

Kimberly talks about the photo ripping again later in the live stream.

I don’t think either one of us at this point felt like we were respected in a relationship. I don’t feel like he thought he was respected because of the fry or, I don’t know, me pushing his face away. And I definitely don’t feel like I was respected. So, we get to the pictures. We get to where I look at this photo album, this wedding album, that’s supposedly the happiest day of our lives. And my name isn’t even spelled right. He knows that I absolutely hate these pictures. He knows that I hate these photo albums. He knows. And if it’s my wedding album, I can do what I want with it. Did I cut them all up? No, I didn’t. As I said previously, there are still some intact. But they’re my pictures. I paid for the wedding too. [sigh] And did I toss them dramatically over the edge of a balcony? Sure the f**k did. I’m petty, y’all. I never said I wasn’t. As I said, I’m healing. I’m not healed. I’m not a delicate person. I feel like whenever I’m able to embody my highest self, maybe, I’ll be that way. But right now, I’m not. Realistically, I’m not there yet. I can only be where I am in my journey. And I’ve decided to stop really trying to force my healing journey right now, and really understand my feelings and where I am, and allow myself to be in this place. So I can truly find gratitude, and I can truly find the appreciation for what I have.

Are Kimberly And TJ Getting Divorced?

Somebody said, “Are you going to file for a divorce from your husband?” Honestly, I don’t know because he specifically told me that even if I do file for a divorce, he will never ever sign the papers. So no matter what, I will be stuck married to him. So I’m not sure if we get a divorce or if I try to get a divorce if it would even be something that I could do.

Why Did TJ Deactivate His Instagram?

I don’t know where his account went. He has a tendency to post stuff on social media and then completely turn his social media accounts off. I don’t know if he’s deleted it. I don’t know what’s going on there, so that’s it.

More Thoughts From Kimberly

Now I do believe we’re still in eclipse season. I’m not 100% sure. I’m not an astrologer. But we still have some of this weird chaotic energy going on, especially from the full moon, which is more specifically in Pisces. So what this is telling us is that it’s time to cut things out. From my rising sign, this is telling me to leave certain family dynamics and certain family aspects behind.

[Talking about an altercation on September 17.] He was screaming at me because he was feeling a certain way. And although he knew that I wasn’t in a good mood and he knew that I was moody because I told him the night before that I was going into my luteal phase of my menstrual cycle. I would be more hormonal and more erotic with my emotions. He would not stop badgering me. No matter the fact that I had my hands on my head just begging him, “Please give me space. I need space right now.” He would not leave me alone and he would not get out of my face screaming.

I know I don’t have to explain myself, but the thing is, as a spiritual leader and as somebody that’s in the public eye, I’ve known that this has been my role my entire life. It has been my duty to share my story as vulnerably as I possibly can, and this is what I’m doing.

Kimberly was reportedly headed back to the United States on Monday. She has not provided an update on her current whereabouts.

TJ’s account is still deactivated.

