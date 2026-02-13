LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Kaylah’s ex Martel arrested for multiple felonies EXCLUSIVE

Love After Lockup Season 6 inmate Martel is facing multiple felony charges in Georgia after he fell asleep in his car while allegedly in possession of drugs and a loaded gun.

Martel dated Kaylah Jackson on the show. He had just finished serving 13 years of a 25-year prison sentence for drug possession and distribution. He met Kaylah prior to being incarcerated and the two were dating for nearly his entire sentence.

MARTEL MUBDI ARREST DETAILS

According to police records, Martel Mubdi was arrested in Chamblee, Georgia on December 26, 2025 after someone called police to report a car at a stoplight with a driver that appeared to be asleep or unconscious. (There are three different arrest dates listed for Martel on various official records, but December 26 looks to be the correct date.)

Officers arrived on the scene and managed to wake Martel up and have him get out of the vehicle.

“When the male exited his vehicle, I observed him clenching his waistband area with his left hand,” an officer on the scene states in the arrest report. “As the male approached the front of my vehicle, I observed a gun barrel pointed in my direction. I immediately exited my vehicle and approached the male grabbing his hands. At this point a second officer also observed the gun and grabbed the males hands as well.”

Martel was found to be in possession of a 9mm Glock handgun. “The gun had one 9mm bullet in the chamber and a full magazine of 10 9mm bullets,” the report states.

A background report was run on Martel revealing his past felony convictions.

A search of Martel’s vehicle was conducted prior to having it towed. From the report:

During the inventory of the vehicle, a clear plastic Ziplock bag filled with a white powdery substance was located in the driver’s side door of the vehicle. Inside the plastic bag were three smaller bags. One bag weighed approximately 2.7 grams, the second bag weighed approximately 6.4 grams, and the last baggie weighed approximately 1.4 grams. A true Narc machine was provided by Doraville Police Department which confirmed the substance to be cocaine. Also inside the plastic bag were 3 black pills. At this time it is unknown what they are. Continuing into the vehicle, a box of plastic Ziplock bags were located in the center console, two scales, one with a white powdery residue on it consistent with the substance inside the bag (located on front dashboard), and an empty corner of a Ziplock bag with a white residue in it located in the cup holders of the vehicle.

Martel Mubdi was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (FELONY) Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (FELONY) Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute (FELONY) Possession of drug related objects (MISDEMEANOR) Stop/park in a prohibited space (MISDEMEANOR)

Martel posted his bond and was released on December 29. The criminal case is open, but it doesn’t appear Martel has been indicted yet.

It is likely Martel was still on parole from his prior conviction, so he may be facing a parole violation as well. Starcasm will continue to monitor his case and share any major developments.

KAYLAH AND MARTEL ON LOVE AFTER LOCKUP

After a very contentious post-release relationship, Kaylah and Martel would eventually split. She later revealed in a WE TV update video that Martel reportedly cheated on her.

For those of you needing or wanting a refresher on Kaylah and Martel, below re a couple video clips of them from Love After Lockup Season 6.

Martel booking photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office / The Georgia Gazette

