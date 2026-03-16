Could Dorit Kemsley’s $6.5M Encino Home Be Heading Toward Foreclosure?

Dorit Kemsley (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) is reportedly facing foreclosure on her Encino, California, mansion amid mounting debt tied to loans secured against the property.

According to recent reports, the $6.5 million home Dorit shares with estranged husband Paul “PK” Kemsley has entered pre-foreclosure after lenders filed notices of default connected to unpaid loans totaling roughly $842,000.

Records cited by several outlets indicate that two lenders issued a notice of default in January 2026 related to loans originally taken out in 2022. The loans reportedly totaled around $750,000, but with interest and penalties, the outstanding balance has climbed to approximately $842,376.

Documents referenced in the reports suggest that payments on the loans may not have been made since September 2025, putting the property at risk of foreclosure if the debt is not resolved.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom Encino home was purchased by the Kemsleys in 2019 for roughly $6.475 million.

In 2020, the house was put on the market for $9.5 million.

This is not the first time the property has faced financial trouble.

In 2024, the home reportedly entered pre-foreclosure after several months of missed mortgage payments. That situation was later resolved after roughly $300,000 in overdue payments were made, allowing the home to avoid foreclosure at the time.

During a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion appearance, Dorit claimed she was unaware of the earlier issue and said it had been handled by PK.

If the current debt remains unpaid, the property could move further into the California non-judicial foreclosure process, which allows lenders to repossess and sell a property without going through court proceedings.

As of now, Dorit Kemsley has not publicly commented on the newest foreclosure reports.