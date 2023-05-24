It appears the unlikely happily ever after for Love After Lockup couple Lacey and Antoine has come to an abrupt end. Just seven months after the birth of their daughter Antoinette, Antoine was arrested and charged with multiple felonies.
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office shared several photos of a suspect involved in a felony hit-and-run on May 8. For fans of Love After Lockup, it wouldn’t have been too difficult to recognize Antoine.
Here are the tweets from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office at the time:
According to jail records, Antoine was arrested and booked on May 17 just after 7PM local time. The charges are listed as the following:
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM Felony C
MFG-DEL SCH I-II-NARC-SCH IV-FLN (W-INTENT) (COCAINE-DERIV-SELL) Felony B
EXHIBIT-DISPLAY-CARRY W- INTENT TO INTIMIDATE Gross Misdemeanor
HIT AND RUN INJURY Felony C
Fox 13 Seattle reports that “a preliminary appearance happened on May 18 and prosecutors made a motion for $100,000 bail. Meantime, the defense requested bail at $10,000. It was ultimately set at $50,000.”
There are actually two open court cases listed for Antoine in Snohomish District Court, both of which were filed on May 18. Jail records also list two different bond numbers, each for $50,000.
One of the bond numbers is associated with the hit-and-run and the exhibit with intent to intimidate charge. The other bond number is associated with the firearm and drug possession charges.
Court documents shared by Fox 13 indicate a “violation date” of May 17 for the firearm and drug possession charges, so it is likely that Antoine was in possession of those when he was arrested, not at the time of the hit-and-run accident.
Given Antoine’s very extensive criminal history and the seriousness of his current charges, he is facing A LOT of time behind bars if convicted.
Neither Lacey nor Antoine have publicly addressed his most recent arrest on social media.
Antoine Whitaker 2018 arrest details
Attempting to elude police is nothing new for Antoine. Here are details from his 2018 arrest, which we previously shared in another article. (The original article has more details about Antoine’s numerous other arrests and convictions.)
In January of 2018, police spotted Antoine driving a 1998 Honda Civic the day after the vehicle was reported stolen. Police were aware that is was the stolen vehicle because it still had the original license plates.
As police followed Antoine, he accelerated to 65-70 mph in a 35 mph zone. The officer did not accelerate to pursue and eventually lost sight of Antoine.
After a witness called 911, a car matching the Honda’s description was found “parked in the grass lawn behind a row of hedged bushes” of a nearby residence. “The homeowner witness who called 911 had reported that an unknown male wearing drooping pants, dark colored jacket, with a backpack over his shoulder, aged in his 20s, ran from the vehicle in an eastbound direction.”
The officer observed a male matching the description in the direction that the suspect had reportedly run. There was a foot chase, and Antoine eventually ran into a fenced dead end in someone’s yard.
The defendant tried to “stutter step” around Officer Wells, and Officer Wells responded by tackling the defendant. Officer Wells immediately recognized the defendant from prior contacts, specifically an arrest in 2014 in which the defendant fled on foot from a stolen vehicle.
While on the ground, the defendant continued to struggle and resist attempts by police to handcuff him. During his struggle, Officer Wells noted that the defendant was armed with a knife that was in his right front pants pocket. After Officer Wells told the defendant he was going to punch him to gain compliance, the defendant finally complied and allowed law enforcement to handcuff him.
Search incident to his arrest, Officer Wells located a set of 6 keys in the backpack carried by the defendant. One of these keys was a shaved down motor vehicle key or “jiggler key” used to manipulate vehicle locks and ignitions.
The affidavit included the following in the State’s bail request:
The State requests that the court set bail in the amount of $25,000 for the following reasons:
The defendant has 7 prior adult felonies, including 3 related to stolen vehicles. In the present case, the defendant had 2 outstanding warrants for his arrest at the time of the offense and he was on community custody. He has had 15 prior warrants issued for failing to appear. In the present case, the defendant drove at recklessly high speeds in a stolen vehicle before fleeing from police on foot and then physically resisting police once apprehended. The defendant was armed with a knife when finally subdued by police. The defendant thus presents a flight risk and a risk of committing a violent offense.
